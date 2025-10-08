Aurics Gold

Auric Gold EA - An Intelligent Grid System with a Proprietary Core Logic

Auric Gold EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. It is engineered not just to trade, but to intelligently navigate the unique volatility of gold. Our core philosophy is to build sustainable, long-term growth by applying a disciplined and systematic approach to the market, turning its inherent fluctuations into consistent opportunities.





The system's "brain" operates on a proprietary internal timeframe, ensuring that all analytical processes and trade decisions are based on a consistent and optimized data set, regardless of which timeframe you attach the EA to. This unique multi-timeframe architecture provides a significant stability advantage, filtering out market noise and focusing only on high-probability movements.





At its heart, Auric Gold EA utilizes a strategically managed grid system. Unlike conventional high-risk grid methods, our system is designed with control and capital preservation in mind. Each grid level is calculated to optimize the overall position, manage drawdowns effectively, and systematically work towards a profitable close. The goal is not just to recover, but to capitalize.





This Expert Advisor is built for traders who seek a reliable automated partner. It operates without emotional bias, executing a precise strategy aimed at capturing consistent daily and monthly returns. With its integrated risk management features, Auric Gold EA focuses on protecting your capital while steadily aiming for portfolio growth.













Live Signal

Track our real-time performance on a live account here:

Key Features

* Optimized Exclusively for XAUUSD: Fully specialized to understand and trade the specific behavior of the gold market.

* Stable Core Engine: All decisions are made using a proprietary internal timeframe, providing consistent analysis no matter which chart timeframe you use. This makes the EA very easy to deploy.

* Intelligent & Controlled Grid System: A sophisticated grid designed to manage drawdowns and capitalize on market volatility, not a high-risk martingale system.

* Integrated Money Management: Automatically adjusts trade sizes based on your account's balance, promoting disciplined growth and protecting your capital.

* Built-in News Filter: Automatically pauses all new trading activity around high-impact news events to shield your account from extreme, unpredictable volatility.

* ECN/STP Broker Compatible: Designed for optimal performance on low-spread, fast-execution brokerage accounts.



Deployment Guidelines

* Trading Pair: XAUUSD , EURUSD

* Chart Timeframe: Can be attached to any chart timeframe. The EA's internal logic is permanently fixed to its own proprietary analysis timeframe.

* Important Parameter Settings:

The required values for point-based settings depend on your broker's price precision for XAUUSD. Please check if your broker uses 2 or 3 decimal places (e.g., 1985.12 vs 1985.123) and use the corresponding settings below.

For brokers using 3 decimal places (e.g., price like 1985.123):

* Initial Take Profit: 1000

* Grid Spacing: 15000

* Breakeven Profit Target: 100

For brokers using 2 decimal places (e.g., price like 1985.12):

* Initial Take Profit: 100

* Grid Spacing: 150

* Breakeven Profit Target: 10

* Minimum Deposit: We recommend a minimum of $500 for a standard account or $100 for a cent account (or equivalent in your currency) to ensure proper risk management.

* Account Type: An ECN or STP account with low spreads and low latency is highly recommended for best results.

* VPS (Virtual Private Server): A VPS is strongly recommended for 24/7 operation without interruptions.













Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Auric Gold EA is a tool designed to assist in trading decisions. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All trading decisions are your own, and you should ensure you understand the risks involved and manage your capital wisely.



