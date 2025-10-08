SemiAuto Stoch V1
📊 Overview
A sophisticated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that combines automated Stochastic trend-following entries with manual trade management capabilities through draggable stop loss and take profit lines. This EA provides the perfect balance between automated trading and manual control.
🎯 Core Trading Strategy
Entry Conditions
Stochastic Settings: (8,3,3) with configurable levels
BUY Signal: %K < 20 (Oversold) AND %K > %D (Bullish Crossover)
SELL Signal: %K > 80 (Overbought) AND %K < %D (Bearish Crossover)
First Entry Only: Only one initial trade allowed until closed
Advanced Risk Management
Trend Reversal Protection: Automatically closes all trades when Stochastic reverses from overbought to oversold or vice versa
Funds Validation: Comprehensive margin and balance checks before every trade
Maximum Basket Size: Limited to 3 trades per direction
🎮 Manual Control Features
Draggable Lines System
Stop Loss Line (Red): Default 1000 pips from entry, fully draggable
Take Profit Line (Green): Default 1000 pips from entry, fully draggable
Real-time Monitoring: EA continuously monitors line positions
Automatic Execution: Closes all trades when price hits either line
Smart Additional Entries
Automatic Level Calculation: When SL/TP lines are dragged, calculates 2nd and 3rd entry levels
Equal Spacing: Additional entries placed at equidistant levels between first entry and stop loss
Immediate Execution: Opens trades instantly when price touches calculated levels
📈 Real-time Display Features
Profit/Loss Monitoring
Unrealized P/L: Always visible on chart showing current basket performance
Projected Loss: Displayed on red SL line showing potential loss if hit
Projected Profit: Displayed on green TP line showing potential profit if hit
Accurate Calculations: Uses proper forex formulas accounting for symbol specifications
Visual Indicators
Color-coded Lines: Red for SL, Green for TP for instant recognition
Professional Labels: Clear, easy-to-read profit projections
Chart Positioning: Strategic placement to avoid clutter
⚙️ Technical Specifications
Input Parameters
- LotSize (0.10): Trade volume with flexible sizing - Kperiod (8), Dperiod (3), Slowing (3): Stochastic settings - Overbought (80), Oversold (20): Customizable levels - MagicNumber (12345): Unique trade identifier - SLPips (1000), TPPips (1000): Default risk parameters
System Architecture
MQL4 Compatibility: Fully optimized for MetaTrader 4
Error Handling: Comprehensive error checking and logging
Object Management: Efficient creation and deletion of graphical objects
Trade Validation: Proper OrderSend and OrderClose error handling
🔄 Operational Workflow
Phase 1: Initial Setup
EA loads and removes any existing graphical objects
Monitors Stochastic for first entry signal
Validates account funds and margin requirements
Phase 2: Trade Execution
Opens first trade based on Stochastic signal
Automatically creates draggable SL/TP lines
Tracks trade performance in real-time
Phase 3: Dynamic Management
Monitors for line dragging and recalculates additional entry levels
Opens 2nd and 3rd trades at calculated price levels
Continuously updates P/L displays
Phase 4: Exit Strategies
Automatic SL/TP: Closes all trades when price hits draggable lines
Trend Reversal: Closes all trades when Stochastic shows reversal signal
Manual Reset: Cleans up objects and resets system when no trades exist
🛡️ Risk Management Features
Pre-Trade Validation
Margin Checking: Verifies sufficient margin before any trade
Balance Verification: Ensures minimum account balance
Lot Size Validation: Confirms valid trade volume
In-Trade Protection
Maximum Drawdown Control: Through draggable stop loss
Profit Protection: Through draggable take profit
Trend Change Detection: Automatic exit on market reversal
Error Prevention
Duplicate Trade Prevention: Ensures only one first entry
Object Management: Prevents chart clutter with proper cleanup
Trade Limit Enforcement: Maximum 3 trades per basket
💡 Unique Value Propositions
Hybrid Automation
"Set the strategy, control the risk" - This EA bridges the gap between fully automated and manual trading by:
Automating entry decisions based on proven Stochastic signals
Giving traders full control over risk management through draggable lines
Providing visual feedback for informed decision making
Professional Grade Features
Institutional-level Risk Management: Comprehensive funds validation
Professional Visual Display: Real-time P/L tracking with projections
Robust Error Handling: Industrial-strength error prevention and logging
Flexible Trading Approach
Suitable for both conservative and aggressive traders
Adaptable to different market conditions through customizable parameters
Perfect for traders who want algorithmic entries with manual exit control
🎯 Ideal User Profile
Intermediate Traders: Those who understand Stochastic but want automation
Risk-Conscious Traders: Users who want visual control over their risk
Multi-timeframe Traders: Works across all timeframes with consistent results
Busy Professionals: Automated monitoring with manual override capabilities
📊 Performance Benefits
Emotion-Free Entries: Algorithmic signal detection eliminates emotional decisions
Visual Risk Management: Draggable lines provide intuitive risk control
Time Efficiency: Automates monitoring while allowing strategic manual input
Consistent Execution: Removes timing errors in trade execution
This EA represents the perfect synthesis of algorithmic trading intelligence and human risk management expertise, making it an invaluable tool for any serious forex trader looking to enhance their trading performance while maintaining control over their risk exposure.