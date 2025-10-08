SemiAuto Stoch V1

Semi-Auto Stochastic EA with Draggable Stop Loss & Take Profit

📊 Overview

A sophisticated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that combines automated Stochastic trend-following entries with manual trade management capabilities through draggable stop loss and take profit lines. This EA provides the perfect balance between automated trading and manual control.

🎯 Core Trading Strategy

Entry Conditions

Stochastic Settings : (8,3,3) with configurable levels

BUY Signal : %K < 20 (Oversold) AND %K > %D (Bullish Crossover)

SELL Signal : %K > 80 (Overbought) AND %K < %D (Bearish Crossover)

First Entry Only: Only one initial trade allowed until closed

Advanced Risk Management

Trend Reversal Protection : Automatically closes all trades when Stochastic reverses from overbought to oversold or vice versa

Funds Validation : Comprehensive margin and balance checks before every trade

Maximum Basket Size: Limited to 3 trades per direction

🎮 Manual Control Features

Draggable Lines System

Stop Loss Line (Red) : Default 1000 pips from entry, fully draggable

Take Profit Line (Green) : Default 1000 pips from entry, fully draggable

Real-time Monitoring : EA continuously monitors line positions

Automatic Execution: Closes all trades when price hits either line

Smart Additional Entries

Automatic Level Calculation : When SL/TP lines are dragged, calculates 2nd and 3rd entry levels

Equal Spacing : Additional entries placed at equidistant levels between first entry and stop loss

Immediate Execution: Opens trades instantly when price touches calculated levels

📈 Real-time Display Features

Profit/Loss Monitoring

Unrealized P/L : Always visible on chart showing current basket performance

Projected Loss : Displayed on red SL line showing potential loss if hit

Projected Profit : Displayed on green TP line showing potential profit if hit

Accurate Calculations: Uses proper forex formulas accounting for symbol specifications

Visual Indicators

Color-coded Lines : Red for SL, Green for TP for instant recognition

Professional Labels : Clear, easy-to-read profit projections

Chart Positioning: Strategic placement to avoid clutter

⚙️ Technical Specifications

Input Parameters

mq4 - LotSize (0.10): Trade volume with flexible sizing - Kperiod (8), Dperiod (3), Slowing (3): Stochastic settings - Overbought (80), Oversold (20): Customizable levels - MagicNumber (12345): Unique trade identifier - SLPips (1000), TPPips (1000): Default risk parameters

System Architecture

MQL4 Compatibility : Fully optimized for MetaTrader 4

Error Handling : Comprehensive error checking and logging

Object Management : Efficient creation and deletion of graphical objects

Trade Validation: Proper OrderSend and OrderClose error handling

🔄 Operational Workflow

Phase 1: Initial Setup

EA loads and removes any existing graphical objects Monitors Stochastic for first entry signal Validates account funds and margin requirements

Phase 2: Trade Execution

Opens first trade based on Stochastic signal Automatically creates draggable SL/TP lines Tracks trade performance in real-time

Phase 3: Dynamic Management

Monitors for line dragging and recalculates additional entry levels Opens 2nd and 3rd trades at calculated price levels Continuously updates P/L displays

Phase 4: Exit Strategies

Automatic SL/TP: Closes all trades when price hits draggable lines Trend Reversal: Closes all trades when Stochastic shows reversal signal Manual Reset: Cleans up objects and resets system when no trades exist

🛡️ Risk Management Features

Pre-Trade Validation

Margin Checking : Verifies sufficient margin before any trade

Balance Verification : Ensures minimum account balance

Lot Size Validation: Confirms valid trade volume

In-Trade Protection

Maximum Drawdown Control : Through draggable stop loss

Profit Protection : Through draggable take profit

Trend Change Detection: Automatic exit on market reversal

Error Prevention

Duplicate Trade Prevention : Ensures only one first entry

Object Management : Prevents chart clutter with proper cleanup

Trade Limit Enforcement: Maximum 3 trades per basket

💡 Unique Value Propositions

Hybrid Automation

"Set the strategy, control the risk" - This EA bridges the gap between fully automated and manual trading by:

Automating entry decisions based on proven Stochastic signals

Giving traders full control over risk management through draggable lines

Providing visual feedback for informed decision making

Professional Grade Features

Institutional-level Risk Management : Comprehensive funds validation

Professional Visual Display : Real-time P/L tracking with projections

Robust Error Handling: Industrial-strength error prevention and logging

Flexible Trading Approach

Suitable for both conservative and aggressive traders

Adaptable to different market conditions through customizable parameters

Perfect for traders who want algorithmic entries with manual exit control

🎯 Ideal User Profile

Intermediate Traders : Those who understand Stochastic but want automation

Risk-Conscious Traders : Users who want visual control over their risk

Multi-timeframe Traders : Works across all timeframes with consistent results

Busy Professionals: Automated monitoring with manual override capabilities

📊 Performance Benefits

Emotion-Free Entries : Algorithmic signal detection eliminates emotional decisions

Visual Risk Management : Draggable lines provide intuitive risk control

Time Efficiency : Automates monitoring while allowing strategic manual input

Consistent Execution: Removes timing errors in trade execution

This EA represents the perfect synthesis of algorithmic trading intelligence and human risk management expertise, making it an invaluable tool for any serious forex trader looking to enhance their trading performance while maintaining control over their risk exposure.