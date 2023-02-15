Trade History for MT4
- Jing Bo Wu
- Version: 1.3
- Mise à jour: 21 février 2023
Trade History for MT4
This indicator is specially developed for that traders want to display his trades on the charts.
Shows history and current deals on the chart.Trades show on the chart with a dotted line, and profit will show realtime.
Buy trades are displayed in bull color, Sell trades in bear color.
Tip: The historical order displayed by the indicator is associated with the "Account History", so please set the historical order display in the "Account History" of MT software.
