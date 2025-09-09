Range Pullback Limits
- Indicateurs
- Quang Huy Quach
- Version: 1.0
Range Pullback Limits – Smart Buy/Sell Zone Indicator for MT5
Range Pullback Limits is a professional MT5 indicator that automatically marks potential Buy Limit and Sell Limit levels during ranging markets. It helps traders identify high-probability pullback zones and avoid trading when the market is trending strongly.
*Note: Combine this indicator to filter entry points - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149443
Key Features
Works on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Crypto, Indices, Stocks
Detects range vs. trend automatically
Draws dynamic Buy Limit / Sell Limit lines in real time
Multi-timeframe support (M1 to Daily)
Perfect for scalping, day trading, and swing trading
Clean HUD status on chart: RANGE / TREND UP / TREND DOWN
Inputs (Settings)
SensorTF – Timeframe for swing detection
SensorWindow – Bars for swing high/low
ATRPeriod – ATR period for volatility filter
MomThr – Momentum threshold (trend filter)
OffsetATR – ATR multiplier for offset levels
MinOffsetPts / MaxOffsetPts – Offset limits (points)
How to Use
Attach the indicator to your chart (works with any symbol & timeframe).
During range conditions, the indicator shows Buy/Sell limit lines where pullbacks are more likely.
When the market shifts into a trend, the lines are hidden automatically.
Combine with your own entry strategy or Expert Advisor for best results.
If you are looking for a reliable tool to filter trends, catch pullbacks, and highlight high-probability zones, Range Pullback Limits is a simple yet powerful solution.