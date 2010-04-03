Range Pullback Limits – Smart Buy/Sell Zone Indicator for MT5

Range Pullback Limits is a professional MT5 indicator that automatically marks potential Buy Limit and Sell Limit levels during ranging markets. It helps traders identify high-probability pullback zones and avoid trading when the market is trending strongly.

*Note: Combine this indicator to filter entry points - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149443

Key Features

Works on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Crypto, Indices, Stocks

Detects range vs. trend automatically

Draws dynamic Buy Limit / Sell Limit lines in real time

Multi-timeframe support (M1 to Daily)

Perfect for scalping, day trading, and swing trading

Clean HUD status on chart: RANGE / TREND UP / TREND DOWN

Inputs (Settings)

SensorTF – Timeframe for swing detection

SensorWindow – Bars for swing high/low

ATRPeriod – ATR period for volatility filter

MomThr – Momentum threshold (trend filter)

OffsetATR – ATR multiplier for offset levels

MinOffsetPts / MaxOffsetPts – Offset limits (points)

How to Use

Attach the indicator to your chart (works with any symbol & timeframe). During range conditions, the indicator shows Buy/Sell limit lines where pullbacks are more likely. When the market shifts into a trend, the lines are hidden automatically. Combine with your own entry strategy or Expert Advisor for best results.

If you are looking for a reliable tool to filter trends, catch pullbacks, and highlight high-probability zones, Range Pullback Limits is a simple yet powerful solution.