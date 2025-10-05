Advance pivot point with clustered price

This indicator is a **Pivot-Confluence Zone Identifier** that focuses exclusively on identifying key support and resistance levels where price clusters align with classic pivot points. Here's what it does:





## Core Functionality





**Pivot Confluence Detection**:

- Only displays price zones that align with classic pivot point levels (R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3)

- **Excludes the main pivot point** - focuses only on support and resistance levels

- Uses a configurable pip range to detect confluence near pivot levels





## Visual Features





**Color Coding**:

- 🟡 **Gold Lines**: Active pivot confluence zones (price clusters near R1-R3/S1-S3)

- ⚫ **Gray Lines**: Broken zones (when price has moved through the level)

- **Time Decay**: Older active zones gradually blend toward gray





**Display Elements**:

- Horizontal lines at pivot-confluent price levels

- Text labels below each zone showing:

- Zone type (SUPPORT/RESISTANCE)

- Strength (Strong/Potential)

- Fractal count (Support/Resistance fractals)

- Pivot level (R1, S2, etc.)

- Volume data and age





## Technical Components





**Volume-Weighted Clusters**:

- Analyzes price distribution across specified bars

- Groups prices into bins to identify high-volume zones

- Combines volume data with fractal confirmation





**Fractal Validation**:

- Detects fractal patterns at cluster price levels

- Requires minimum fractal count for "strong" zones

- Tracks both support and resistance fractals





**Zone Management**:

- **Time Decay**: Reduces weight of older clusters

- **Zone Filtering**: Ensures minimum distance between zones

- **Break Detection**: Identifies when zones are no longer valid





## Input Parameters





**Main Settings**:

- `BarsToAnalyze`: Historical data range (default: 100)

- `PriceBinSize`: Granularity for price clustering

- `ClustersToShow`: Maximum zones to display (default: 5)





**Pivot Settings**:

- `PivotConfluencePips`: Detection range from pivot levels

- `PivotTimeframe`: Timeframe for pivot calculations (default: D1)





**Validation**:

- `RequiredFractals`: Minimum fractals for strong zones

- `CandlesToConfirmBreak`: Bars needed to confirm zone break





## Use Case





This indicator is designed for traders who want:

- Clean, uncluttered charts showing only significant levels

- Focus on pivot-based support/resistance rather than all possible zones

- Visual distinction between active and broken levels

- Volume-confirmed price levels with fractal validation





## What Makes It Unique





1. **Exclusive Focus**: Only shows pivot-confluent zones, ignoring all other price levels

2. **No Main Pivot**: Concentrates on R1-R3 and S1-S3 only

3. **Clear Visual Hierarchy**: Gold for active, gray for broken

4. **Smart Filtering**: Time decay and distance filtering prevent clutter



