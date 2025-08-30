HVN Scalper
- Indicateurs
- Domantas Juodenis
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 16
REVOLUTIONARY VOLUME NODE DETECTION TECHNOLOGY
Transform your trading with the most advanced volume analysis system ever created for MetaTrader 5!
This isn't just another indicator – it's a complete professional trading solution that combines cutting-edge Neural Network AI, advanced volume node detection, and automatic Fibonacci management into one powerful system.
WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR EXTRAORDINARY
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE POWERED
- Advanced Neural Network with 10-input feature analysis
- Real-time AI validation of every signal (75% confidence threshold)
- Intelligent pattern recognition (Doji, Hammer, Reversal patterns)
- Session-aware analysis that adapts to market conditions
- Smart volume and volatility filtering for premium signals only
PROFESSIONAL VOLUME NODE DETECTION
- Double Node Detection: Identifies areas where 2+ high-volume clusters meet
- Triple Node Detection: Pinpoints ultra-strong levels with 3+ volume concentrations
- Dynamic Volume Threshold: Automatically adapts to market volatility
- Smart Price Tolerance: Precisely groups volume clusters at key levels
- Real-time Node Counting: Live dashboard showing detected strength levels
AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI TP/SL SYSTEM
- Intelligent Fibonacci Levels: Auto-calculates perfect entry, TP, and SL
- Smart Direction Logic: Fibonacci ratios automatically flip for BUY vs SELL
- 161.8% Take Profit: Optimal profit targets based on golden ratio
- 100% Stop Loss: Perfect risk management with node-based stops
- Visual Line Management: Professional colored lines with price labels
PROFESSIONAL FEATURES THAT SET US APART
REAL-TIME PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD
- Live Account Monitoring: Equity, Balance, Free Margin tracking
- Volume Nodes Counter: Real-time Double/Triple node detection count
- Neural Network Score: AI confidence level with color-coded status
- News Impact Indicator: Dynamic LOW/MEDIUM/HIGH market impact display
- Session Tracker: Current trading session with optimal timing
- Last Signal Display: Most recent trading opportunity with timestamp
PREMIUM VISUAL DESIGN
- Professional Dark Theme: Sleek indigo-blue chart background
- High-Contrast Candles: Bright green bullish, red bearish candles
- Market Profile Display: Real-time volume profile on chart right side
- Clean Signal Arrows: Crystal-clear BUY/SELL arrows with node labels
- Color-Coded Lines: Green TP, Red SL, Yellow Entry levels
- Organized Layout: Everything positioned for maximum clarity
ADVANCED CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
Volume Node Settings
- Volume Threshold (100-5000): Control signal sensitivity
- Lookback Periods (20-200): Historical analysis depth
- Node Tolerance (5-50 points): Price clustering precision
- Minimum Node Strength: Quality control for Double/Triple nodes
Neural Network Controls
- AI Enable/Disable: Full control over neural validation
- Confidence Threshold (30-90%): Signal quality filtering
- Lookback Periods: AI learning data range
- Real-time Score Display: Monitor AI performance
Fibonacci Management
- Auto TP/SL Enable/Disable: Complete automation control
- Custom Fibonacci Ratios: Adjust TP (161.8%) and SL (100%) levels
- Line Colors: Personalize visual appearance
- Smart Position Sizing: Automatic risk calculation
PROVEN TRADING STRATEGY
THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE SIGNALS
Volume Nodes represent areas where massive trading activity occurred - these become the strongest support and resistance levels in the market.
- BUY Signal Logic: Price bounces OFF volume node (support level)
- SELL Signal Logic: Price rejects AT volume node (resistance level)
- Double Node Power: 2+ volume clusters = strong reversal zone
- Triple Node Strength: 3+ volume clusters = ultra-high probability setup
NEURAL NETWORK INTELLIGENCE
Our AI analyzes 10 critical market factors:
- Price Momentum (1, 5, 10-bar analysis)
- Volume Patterns (current vs historical average)
- Volatility Analysis (range comparison and positioning)
- Candlestick Patterns (Doji, Hammer recognition)
- Session Strength (London/US/Asian weighting)
Result: Only the highest-probability setups pass the AI filter!
PROFESSIONAL ADVANTAGES
FOR SCALPERS
- High-frequency signals on lower timeframes (M1, M5, M15)
- Quick profit targets with 161.8% Fibonacci ratios
- Tight stop losses based on actual volume nodes
- Real-time opportunity detection with instant alerts
FOR DAY TRADERS
- Strong support/resistance identification on H1, H4
- Session-based analysis for optimal timing
- Professional risk management with automated TP/SL
- Market profile integration for institutional-level analysis
FOR SWING TRADERS
- Major volume node detection on Daily, Weekly timeframes
- Long-term support/resistance mapping
- AI-validated setups for high-probability positions
- Comprehensive market structure analysis
WHAT TRADERS ARE SAYING
"This is the most sophisticated volume analysis I've ever seen. The neural network actually works - it filters out 90% of bad trades!" - Professional Forex Trader
"Finally, an indicator that shows me WHERE the big players are positioned. The volume nodes are incredibly accurate support/resistance levels." - Institutional Trader
"The automatic Fibonacci levels save me hours every day. Perfect entries, perfect exits, perfect risk management." - Scalping Specialist
LIMITED TIME - GET THE EDGE
WHAT YOU GET
- Complete High Volume Nodes Scalping System
- Advanced Neural Network AI Engine
- Automatic Fibonacci TP/SL Management
- Professional Real-Time Dashboard
- Market Profile Integration
- Lifetime Free Updates
- Complete Setup Guide
- Trading Strategy Manual
COMPATIBLE WITH
- All Currency Pairs (Major, Minor, Exotic)
- All Timeframes (M1 to Monthly)
- Stocks, Commodities, Crypto
- MetaTrader 5 (Windows, Mac, Mobile)
DON'T TRADE BLIND - TRADE WITH INTELLIGENCE
Stop guessing where the market will go.
Start trading where the VOLUME tells you to go.
The biggest players in the market leave footprints in the form of volume nodes. Our AI finds these footprints and shows you exactly where to:
- Enter (at volume node bounces/rejections)
- Take Profit (161.8% Fibonacci extension)
- Stop Loss (100% Fibonacci retracement)
THIS IS INSTITUTIONAL-LEVEL TECHNOLOGY
Now Available to Retail Traders
The same volume analysis techniques used by hedge funds and trading desks - now in your hands.
TAKE ACTION NOW
Every second you wait is money left on the table.
Every volume node you miss is a missed opportunity.
Every trade you take without AI validation is unnecessary risk.
INVESTMENT PROTECTION GUARANTEE
Try the indicator risk-free. If you're not completely satisfied with the volume node detection accuracy and neural network performance, we'll provide a full refund within 30 days.
But we're confident you'll never want to trade without it again.
INSTANT DOWNLOAD & SETUP
- Purchase → Instant download link
- Install → Drag & drop to MT5
- Configure → 2-minute setup guide
- Trade → Start seeing volume nodes immediately
BONUS: FREE TRADING GUIDE INCLUDED
- Volume Node Trading Strategies
- Neural Network Optimization
- Risk Management Techniques
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis
TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING TODAY
Don't just follow price - follow the VOLUME.
Don't just hope - let the AI decide.
Don't just trade - DOMINATE.
GET HIGH VOLUME NODES SCALPING NOW
The market doesn't wait. Neither should you.
Tags: Volume Analysis, Neural Network, AI Trading, Scalping, Support Resistance, Fibonacci, Professional Trading, Market Profile, Volume Nodes, Automated Trading