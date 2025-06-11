RSI with EMA and Grid System and scalping

RSI+EMA Grid & Dragonfly+EMA Grid System

The RSI+EMA Grid & Dragonfly+EMA Grid System is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for traders who seek both consistency and adaptability in dynamic market conditions. Combining two proven strategies, this EA is built for precision entries, controlled risk, and intelligent position management.

Strategy 1: RSI + EMA Grid System

This strategy uses a combination of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to identify optimal buy opportunities. It operates within a smart grid framework that accumulates positions during favorable signals while mitigating exposure with a risk-controlled approach. The grid logic is designed to work with trend-following conditions and adapts to market momentum using RSI thresholds and EMA crossovers.

Strategy 2: Dragonfly + EMA Grid System

The Dragonfly strategy enhances decision-making through candlestick pattern recognition, focusing on the Dragonfly Doji—a signal often associated with bullish reversals. When confirmed with EMA alignment, the EA opens and manages trades using a dedicated grid structure. It includes logic to automatically close buy trades, reverse positions when needed, or exit based on market invalidation, helping to capitalize on both trend continuation and reversals.

Key Features

  • Dual Strategy Execution: Select or combine RSI+EMA and Dragonfly+EMA Grid logic for flexible operation.

  • Smart Grid Management: Accumulates positions within controlled parameters; not a blind martingale.

  • Automated SL/TP Handling: Trades are managed with dynamic exit logic and protective trailing techniques.

  • Drawdown Control: Includes optional cut-loss mechanisms to limit risk and protect equity.

  • Fixed Lot or Risk-Infused Mode: Choose between fixed position sizing or semi-automated lot adjustments based on risk.

  • Optimized for Short Timeframes: Designed to perform well on M5, M15, and M30 charts for scalping or short-term strategies.

Technical Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Timeframes: M5, M15, M30 (recommended)

  • Instruments: Works across major Forex pairs and indices

This EA is ideal for traders who want to leverage both technical signals and pattern-based entries, all under a risk-conscious grid system. It offers the flexibility of dual strategies and the strength of robust, automated decision-making.



