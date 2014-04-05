First Range of the first opening hour
- Indicateurs
- Domantas Juodenis
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 5 août 2025
- Activations: 15
Core Concept
The indicator draws and tracks the high and low of the first hour of each trading day. It enhances this base strategy with technical visuals and trader-friendly UI elements to help traders make informed and quick decisions.
Dashboard Settings
ShowDashboard : Enables or disables a visual panel.
DashboardColor , TextColor : Customize dashboard appearance.
RSI Settings
ShowRSI : Displays the RSI (Relative Strength Index) panel.
RSI calculation settings:
RSI_Period : RSI lookback period.
RSI_Overbought / RSI_Oversold : Thresholds for signaling OB/OS levels.
RSI_OB_Color , RSI_OS_Color : Color coding for these zones.
Range Box Settings
ShowRange : Toggles drawing of the first hour’s high/low range.
RangeColor , RangeWidth : Color and thickness of the box.
ArrowUpColor , ArrowDownColor : Visual cue arrows when price breaks out.
Fibonacci Settings
ShowFibonacci : Toggle drawing Fibonacci retracement from the hour range.
FibColor , FibWidth : Style customization.
Chart Visual Settings
ShowPairName : Displays large text of the current pair name.
-
Colors:
ChartBackground
BullishCandle , BearishCandle
PairNameColor , PairNameSize
Trading Buttons
ShowTradingButtons : Enables a SmartCharts-style trading panel.
DefaultLotSize : Used for trade placement via the panel.
Market Profile
ShowMarketProfile : Enables a simplified Market Profile or volume area overlay.
ProfileColor : Customizes profile appearance.
Period Display
ShowPeriods : Highlights market session periods.
PeriodColor : Style of the session display lines/zones.
Operational Logic
Initialization ( OnInit )
Sets up:
RSI handle
Chart properties (background, candles)
Optional modules (dashboard, buttons, pair name, etc.)
Triggers periodic updates every second via EventSetTimer(1) .
Time-Based Logic
Internally tracks g_LastHourStart , g_HourHigh , g_HourLow to detect a new hourly candle and update visuals accordingly.
Helps define breakout conditions post first-hour formation.
Purpose & Use Case
Ideal for:
London Open, New York Open, or any first-hour breakout strategy.
Traders who use visual confluence tools (Fibs + RSI + structure).
Anyone who prefers an interactive, UI-rich chart experience with direct trade execution buttons.