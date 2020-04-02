Price Action with liquidity traps and Swing

PA+LZ Expert Advisor — Precision Trading Powered by Price Action & Liquidity Zones

Overview

PA+LZ (Price Action + Liquidity Zones) is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want a smart, structured, and institutional-grade trading system. Designed with clean price action logic and intelligent liquidity zone detection, PA+LZ delivers precise entries, controlled risk, and consistent profitability — without relying on unreliable tricks like martingale or random grid spam.

Whether you're a swing trader or scalper, PA+LZ offers a fully automated trade engine, an optional smart grid module, and a branded visual control panel — all optimized for M5 and M15 timeframes.

 Key Features

Liquidity Zone Detection

  • Identifies institutional buying/selling zones using advanced logic

 Smart Price Action Entries

  • Entry signals confirmed by candlestick behavior for high accuracy

 Optional Grid Logic

  • Controlled scaling-in only in safe, validated market zones

Embedded Visual Panel

  • Includes account info, logo, spread display, and trade overview

 Flexible Money Management

  • Choose fixed or dynamic lot sizing

 Custom SL/TP & Risk Settings

  • Full control over trade expiration, magic numbers, and risk profiles

 Session Filtering

  • Trade only in optimal zones: Asia, London, New York

 Recommended Timeframes & Pairs

 Timeframes: M5 and M15

 M15 Pairs:

EURNZD, USDJPY, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, WTI, CHFJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, GBPJPY, JPN225, GER40, UK100, BCHUSD, ETHUSD

M5 Pairs:

NZDJPY, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, US30, WTI

Account Requirements

  • Account Type: Hedging

  • Broker Type: Low-spread ECN recommended

  • Minimum Deposit: $300

 Backtest Highlights

  • Profit Factor: 3.68

  • Drawdown: Under 25%

  • Consistency: Strong equity growth across 12+ months

  • Entry Quality: Validated price action with floating control

  • Session Timing: Trades aligned with high-profit time zones

 Visual Inclusions

  •  Strategy Tester Report (detailed entry breakdown)

  •  Setfile overview & configuration samples

  •  Real EA Panel Screenshot

  •  Equity Curve (12-month test)

  •  Additional visuals on request

Why Choose PA+LZ?

  • Built with structure. Trades with discipline.

  • No martingale. No flip-trading. No grid spam.

  • Only clean logic, backed by live data and tested precision.

 Includes Swing Strategy as a fallback mode for added versatility.





    Produits recommandés
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Experts
    SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
    Smart Pattern AtrShield
    Nuno Miguel Costa Tome
    Experts
    Self-learning core – scans the last 500 candles, extracts RSI + MA-slope patterns and builds its own database—no Python, DLLs or external files. Real-time adaptation – each bar updates accuracy scores and votes on the most similar patterns before opening a trade. Volatility-aware risk – every position starts with a stop-loss equal to ATR(14) × 1.5 , automatically wider in fast markets and tighter in calm ones. Ultra-light, 100 % MQL5 – minimal CPU load, works on any broker, any symbol. Full sou
    US500 Scalper
    Sergey Batudayev
    Experts
    Le S&P 500 Scalper Advisor est un outil innovant conçu pour les traders souhaitant trader avec succès l'indice S&P 500. Cet indice est l'un des indicateurs les plus utilisés et les plus prestigieux du marché boursier américain, regroupant les 500 plus grandes entreprises des États-Unis. Particularités : Solutions de trading automatisées :       Le conseiller s'appuie sur des algorithmes avancés et des analyses techniques pour adapter automatiquement la stratégie aux conditions changeantes du mar
    Trade bot Smartic
    Dmytro Merenko
    Experts
    ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
    Boom and Crash Upgrade
    Godbless C Nygu
    Experts
    Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
    Silver Comet
    Sahil Mukhtar
    Experts
    Présentation de Silver Comet : L'Expert Advisor Multi-Devises Le Silver Comet est un système de trading multi-devises avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour naviguer dans l'univers volatil des symboles de l'argent. Il est conçu pour le trader averti, des comptes de détail individuels aux professionnels sérieux des PropFirms , offrant une approche puissante et à faible risque pour le trading de matières premières. Caractéristiques Clés et Spécifications des Symboles Le Silver Comet EA est une avancée
    Scalping MT5 EA
    The Hung Ngo
    Experts
    Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
    Magic Grid MT5
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.14 (7)
    Experts
    Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
    Nova WDX Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
    SmartRisk MA Pro
    Oleg Polyanchuk
    Experts
    SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
    The Market Beast Dominator
    Wilfried Ntamatungiro
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
    Nusantara MT5
    Agus Santoso
    Experts
    Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Rupture intelligente avec précision des ordres en attente « Nusantara » est un Expert Advisor (EA) basé sur une stratégie de boîte de rupture, optimisée par l'exécution d'ordres en attente à distance et dotée d'un système de commutation de gestion des risques. Conçu pour les traders expérimentés recherchant une stratégie automatisée et sûre, tout en restant fl
    EA Dynamic Pulsar MT5
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    Trading strategy: Scalping. Trading on impulses in automatic trading has been used for a long time and the scheme is not new to traders. It is difficult to catch such moments manually, but the adviser copes instantly. Automated trading uses 2 approaches to trade in such cases: look for pullbacks after impulses. trade in the direction of momentum. The search for entry points is done like this: the adviser measures the rate of price change for which this change should occur, if the conditions for
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    MMM Heiken Ashi
    Andre Tavares
    Experts
    MMM Heiken Ashi strategy: The robot uses its built-in Heiken Ashi improved and tested indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. Perfect for Scalping; It will not send an order unless the calculations determine a good trend of profit; Like all MMM products, it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have protections li
    GoldenEagle
    Chantal Thys
    Experts
    GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
    Goldplup
    Wesley
    4.75 (4)
    Experts
    END OF THE YEAR Discount !!!!! (end soon!) Original price $508 (before discount) : Current price: $254 USD (+tax) Grab your copy now before its too late! Proven Live Signals :  Goldplup Signals TAKE ACTION NOW!!! or never... Donchian Channel Breakout How far can a Donchian breakout move before reversing? Goldplup EA is designed to capture those moves with precision. It applies the proven Donchian Channel method in 2 selectable modes, each tuned for different levels of risk and market behavior
    Aussie Precision
    Kaloyan Ivanov
    Experts
    Ajout de la possibilité de modifier la taille du lot et de rendre l’EA aussi abordable que possible. En l’achetant, vous bénéficierez du support et des futures mises à jour. Merci de soutenir son évolution. Ce robot de trading est prêt à l'emploi. AussiePrecision est un Expert Advisor (EA) sensible au temps pour MetaTrader 5, spécialement conçu pour la paire de devises AUD/USD. Il est conçu pour exécuter des opérations à des moments prédéfinis et contrôlés, ce qui le rend idéal pour les traders
    DT DB TopDownAnalysis Pro P EA
    John Muguimi Njue
    Experts
    DT DB TOPDOWNANALYSIS PRO-P EA (Français) DT DB TOPDOWNANALYSIS PRO-P EA est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu pour le trading structuré sur des paires de devises comme l'EURUSD, ainsi que sur l'or et les indices. Adapté aux traders de firmes de prop, aux traders de détail et aux passionnés de trading algorithmique, cet EA met en œuvre une stratégie méthodique d'analyse top-down basée sur les motifs d'action des prix, renforcée par une évaluation des tendances et des contrôles dynamiques. Il offre un
    Overclocking RMA
    Xiao Hui Guan
    Experts
    Overclocking RMA: Your Robust, Transparent, and Customizable Gold Trading Partner Embrace Reliability, Move Beyond High-Risk:   Overclocking RMA is built upon a foundation of   proven traditional technical modules , adhering to a philosophy of robust trading. We   strictly avoid   high-risk, unpredictable strategies such as Martingale, Grid, or any opaque AI-driven methods. Choosing Overclocking RMA means choosing peace of mind and complete transparency. Targeting Gold Market Opportunities:   Th
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.71 (234)
    Experts
    Hamster Scalping est un conseiller commercial entièrement automatique. Stratégie de scalping de nuit. L'indicateur RSI et le filtre ATR sont utilisés comme entrées. L'Expert Advisor requiert un type de compte de couverture. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recommandations générales Dépôt minimum de 10
    Classic Market Surfer EA
    Buti Andy Moeng
    Experts
    Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
    DeepX Black Edition
    Rupabh Bharti
    Experts
    DeepX Black Edition Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge trading tool meticulously designed for traders seeking a robust and low-risk strategy. Leveraging the power of candlestick patterns, this specialist excels in trend detection, ensuring timely market entry and exit points. With a predefined profit limit and loss limit, the expert advisor prioritizes risk management, providing users with a secure trading environment. Optimized for the H4 time frame, this expert aligns with traders who prefer a b
    Fundamental Robot MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
    Boom and Crash Plus
    Godbless C Nygu
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
    GainX 400 Weltrade
    Angel Torres
    Experts
    EA GainX 400 – Weltrade (Synthetic Indices | M15) Minimum Recommended Deposit: 50 USD GainX 400 is a specialized automated trading system designed exclusively for Synthetic Indices on the Weltrade broker. It operates on the M15 timeframe, targeting directional momentum expansions. The strategy follows a High Ratio structure, meaning it accepts small, controlled losses while aiming for large winning moves that more than compensate drawdown periods—producing a steady and scalable equity curve ove
    Kintal
    Dian Mayang Sari
    2 (1)
    Experts
    LIMITED-TIME LAUNCH PRICE: The current 270 price is discounted! Final price will rise up to 344 . Présentation de Kintal   – EA Avancé Contrôlé par le Risque  Solar Crest est un Expert Advisor robuste destiné aux gestionnaires de risque intelligents et aux traders de sociétés de prop. Il fonctionne entièrement de manière automatisée sur XAUUSD et utilise M15 comme graphique de base. Il suffit de charger l'EA sur un seul graphique et de laisser la logique de précision gérer le reste. “Équipé d'
    Swap Master
    Thang Chu
    4 (1)
    Experts
    Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
    Nova FRC Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova FRC Trader is a disciplined automation of the Fractals indicator — a classic tool that identifies local highs and lows to pinpoint potential reversal and breakout points. This EA transforms fractal patterns into a structured trading system, entering trades only when price confirms a meaningful shift in market structure. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova FRC Trader focuses on setups where fractals indicate a real change in momentum. Trades are executed with discipline, avoiding noise and
    RSI Master PRO EA
    Luis Corso
    Experts
    RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (363)
    Experts
    Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.75 (28)
    Experts
    AOT MT5 - Système Multi-Devises IA de Nouvelle Génération Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |   [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! Après l'achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installation et les instructions de configuration: Ressource Description Comprendre la Fréquence de Trading d'AOT Pourquoi le bot ne trade pas tous les jours Comment Configurer le Bot AOT Guide d'installation étape par étape Set files AOT MT5 est un Expert Adv
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.71 (14)
    Experts
    Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.68 (62)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (80)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.55 (74)
    Experts
    Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.83 (76)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (6)
    Experts
    SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (15)
    Experts
    SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (10)
    Experts
    Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
    GoldSky
    Alno Markets Ltd
    5 (3)
    Experts
    illusion       GoldSKY EA   est un puissant programme de day trading pour la paire XAUUSD (or). Développé par notre équipe...       Compte courant, compte entreprise, appel d'entreprise !     Voir tous les produits :       https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  Le bénéfice réel de l'entreprise s'est élevé à plus de 60 000 £. Signal d'alimentation :   http
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.81 (21)
    Experts
    Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.76 (126)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.86 (22)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
    Prop Firm Gold EA
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.2 (20)
    Experts
    INFORMATION IMPORTANTE ! Ce robot de trading n'est pas conçu pour obtenir un backtest parfait, ni pour une optimisation excessive ou un ajustement de courbe. Il n'utilise aucune stratégie risquée de type martingale ou grille. Son objectif principal est la rentabilité réelle en conditions réelles.    Les stratégies utilisées sont un mélange de mes stratégies éprouvées sur l'or, que j'applique en direct via mes signaux vérifiés. Elles affichent un historique de rentabilité de plus de 15 mois, l
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.46 (87)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (493)
    Experts
    Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
    Weltrix
    Guilherme Jose Mattes
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
    EA Pips Hunter
    Ihor Otkydach
    4 (3)
    Experts
    Surveillance réelle. Tests honnêtes. Aucun battage. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Avant d’entrer dans les détails techniques, voici deux informations essentielles que vous devez connaître : PipsHunter est confirmé par un signal de surveillance en compte réel. L’EA fonctionne en direct depuis plusieurs mois sur un compte réel (Pepperstone), et tout le suivi est entièrement public. Aucune simulation, aucun compte caché, aucun “backtest parfait uniquement” — les résultats du trading réel confirm
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.59 (39)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
    Nano Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (2)
    Experts
    VENDREDI NOIR 50% DE RÉDUCTION - NANO MACHINE GPT Prix régulier: $997 au Vendredi Noir: $498.50 (Le prix réduit sera reflété pendant la promotion.) Début de la vente: 27 novembre 2025 - événement du Vendredi Noir pour une durée limitée. Tirage au sort du Vendredi Noir: Tous les acheteurs de Nano Machine GPT pendant l'événement du Vendredi Noir peuvent participer à un tirage au sort aléatoire pour gagner: 1 x activation de Syna 1 x activation d'AiQ 1 x activation de Mean Machine GPT Comment par
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.79 (38)
    Experts
    Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    5 (10)
    Experts
    Autorithm AI Description Technique AUTORITHM est un système de trading avancé alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle, conçu pour MetaTrader 5, qui intègre 10 couches spécialisées d’IA pour une analyse complète du marché. L’Expert Advisor utilise des algorithmes sophistiqués d’IA qui travaillent en synergie pour traiter les données de marché, identifier les opportunités de trading et exécuter les transactions avec des protocoles intelligents de gestion des risques. [guide line]   Caractéristi
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (25)
    Experts
    Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.89 (102)
    Experts
    Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.7 (23)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE RÉDUCTION Offre valable 24 heures seulement. La promotion se termine le 29 novembre. Ce sera la seule promotion pour ce produit. Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.81 (121)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
    Plus de l'auteur
    WVAP Scalping
    Domantas Juodenis
    Indicateurs
    VWAP Scalping Pro – Advanced VWAP & Market Profile System Professional-Grade VWAP + Market Profile Technology for Precision Trading VWAP Scalping Pro is an advanced analytical tool that integrates Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) analysis with professional Market Profile visualization. It provides traders with institutional-style insights into price structure, volume distribution, and session dynamics — ideal for scalping, intraday, and swing trading strategies. Key Features Triple VWAP St
    RSI Distance Grid Scalping
    Domantas Juodenis
    Experts
    RSI + Grid Distance Strategy with 200 EMA Filter Now Available at the Lowest Price Until January 7, 2026 — It’s Time to Buy! Overview The RSI + Grid Distance Strategy integrates momentum and mean-reversion principles within a structured grid trading framework. By combining the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with dynamic grid levels and a 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) filter, the system seeks to optimize trade timing, trend alignment, and overall position efficiency. Core Logic 1. R
    EngulfxPro
    Domantas Juodenis
    Experts
    Engulfx Pro – Advanced Breakout & News-Driven EA for MT5 Engulfx Pro is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand smart decision-making, precision entries, and dynamic risk control. This EA combines high-quality technical confirmations with market timing logic to trade breakouts effectively — while staying ahead of volatility caused by major news events. Whether you're a trend trader or a volatility hunter, Engulfx Pro adapts with two professional-grade strategi
    FREE
    RSI with EMA and Grid System and scalping
    Domantas Juodenis
    Experts
    RSI+EMA Grid & Dragonfly+EMA Grid System The RSI+EMA Grid & Dragonfly+EMA Grid System is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for traders who seek both consistency and adaptability in dynamic market conditions. Combining two proven strategies, this EA is built for precision entries, controlled risk, and intelligent position management. Strategy 1: RSI + EMA Grid System This strategy uses a combination of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to identi
    Stop Loss Hunt Arrows
    Domantas Juodenis
    Utilitaires
    Stop Loss Hunting: Market Manipulation Visualized This professional candlestick chart clearly highlights stop loss hunting zones —a common market manipulation tactic used by institutional players. Sharp downward wicks pierce below local support levels, triggering retail traders' stop losses before price reverses sharply in the opposite direction. Each event is marked with precision red arrows , showcasing engineered liquidity grabs designed to shake out weak positions before strong bullish moves
    FREE
    Strategic Indicator X3 Pro Multi
    Domantas Juodenis
    Indicateurs
    Key Marketing Elements:  Professional Positioning: Premium product language - "Ultimate Professional Trading System" Enterprise terminology - "institutional-quality," "professional-grade" Technical credibility - AI-powered, neural network technology Market compliance - MQL5 certified, fully compliant  Value Proposition Highlights: Triple strategy framework with clear explanations AI/Neural network technology as key differentiator Professional visual interface with specific details Comprehensive
    FREE
    Banker Scandal SM EQ HL
    Domantas Juodenis
    Indicateurs
    Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner v2.0 – Advanced Institutional Market Structure Indicator for MT5 Overview The Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner v2.0 is a professional MT5 indicator built to identify Smart Money Concepts (SMC) in real time. It detects Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL) patterns — zones that often indicate institutional liquidity targets — helping traders anticipate potential reversals and market manipulation areas. This tool combines price structure, volume profile, and economic event d
    Final Surge Pro
    Domantas Juodenis
    Experts
    FINAL SURGE PRO – The Ultimate Price Action & Breakout Trading EA Version: 1.1 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Developer: fxDreema (2025) License: 1 account per purchase Backtesting & Live Trading Ready  Description Final Surge Pro is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed for serious traders and prop firm challengers. It combines price action , breakout logic , and multi-tier risk management in a smart, automated engine built for profit consistency and capital protection . Engineered using th
    PropMasterRiot FX3X
    Domantas Juodenis
    Experts
    PropMasterRiot FX 3X – Adaptive Intelligence for Real-Time Market Engagement PropMasterRiot FX 3X is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for traders who require consistent execution, adaptive strategy logic, and robust session-based precision. Designed with advanced volume profiling and embedded smart logic, this EA integrates market structure recognition with price behavior to deliver actionable decisions under diverse trading conditions. With full multi-session awareness and an embedded ti
    Order Flow Absorption
    Domantas Juodenis
    Indicateurs
    Order Flow Absorption (OFA) — Smart Footprint & Volume Panel Unlock true market intent. The Order Flow Absorption (OFA) indicator gives you an institutional view of market dynamics, highlighting aggressive buying/selling zones and footprint imbalances — with a clean, customizable dashboard. Key Features Buyer/Seller Footprint Panel Toggleable real-time panel shows current, previous, and total volume flow between buyers and sellers. Smart Absorption Detection Detects potential buyer or seller
    Pro Bounce EA
    Domantas Juodenis
    Experts
    Pro Bouncing EA - Professional Bounce Trading System Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Bounce Strategy Discover the power of professional support and resistance bounce trading with our cutting-edge Expert Advisor that combines advanced pattern recognition, stunning visuals, and bulletproof risk management. Why Pro Bouncing EA is Different  Sierra Chart-Style Professional Interface Dark Blue Chromatic Theme - Easy on the eyes during long trading sessions Real-Time Volume Profile - B
    First Range of the Opening Session brake out
    Domantas Juodenis
    Indicateurs
    First Range of the Opening Hour Breakfast Breakout v10.0 Overview The First Range of the Opening Hour Breakfast Breakout is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify and visualize key trading opportunities during the first hour of major market sessions. This enhanced indicator combines traditional session breakout analysis with advanced market profiling and neural network-inspired news impact assessment. Key Features Multi-Session Analysis Tokyo Session : 00:00-01:00 GM
    All in one Chart Patterns Professional Level
    Domantas Juodenis
    Indicateurs
    All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level: The Ultimate 36-Pattern Trading System All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level is a comprehensive 36-pattern indicator well known by retail traders, but significantly enhanced with superior accuracy through integrated news impact analysis and proper market profile positioning. This professional-grade trading tool transforms traditional pattern recognition by combining advanced algorithmic detection with real-time market intelligence.  CORE FEATU
    MP Profile Pro
    Domantas Juodenis
    Indicateurs
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  MARKET PROFILE PRO - Professional Volume Analysis & Smart Trading Dashboard Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Market Profile Analysis Market Profile Pro brings Wall Street's most pow
    Scalping Eagle System FX
    Domantas Juodenis
    Experts
    MA Scalping Pro EA – Professional Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for MT5 Overview The EMA Scalping Pro EA is a professional trading system for MetaTrader 5 based on the classic 10/21/50 EMA crossover strategy . It’s designed for precise Forex scalping and short-term trading , and it automatically adapts to any symbol — including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Commodities — on any timeframe from M1 to D1 . If you purchase the full-lifetime version , you will receive free future updates . After purchase,
    Supply Demand Brake Out
    Domantas Juodenis
    Experts
    Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
    G7FX Trading System
    Domantas Juodenis
    Experts
    G7FX PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM Advanced Order Flow + Volume Profile Expert Advisor PROVEN PERFORMANCE ACROSS ALL TIMEFRAMES Multi-Timeframe Testing Results: 30-Minute (M30): Multiple pairs tested - Consistent profits across XAUUSD, US500, CADJPY, and more 15-Minute (M15): 350+ trades - Strong performance on currency pairs (EURCAD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD) 5-Minute (M5): 5,510 trades executed - Robust scalping capability proven on NZDJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD Tested Account Sizes: $500 - $5,000+  WHAT MAKES G
    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis