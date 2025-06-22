Order Flow Absorption (OFA) — Smart Footprint & Volume Panel

Unlock true market intent.

The Order Flow Absorption (OFA) indicator gives you an institutional view of market dynamics, highlighting aggressive buying/selling zones and footprint imbalances — with a clean, customizable dashboard.

Key Features

Buyer/Seller Footprint Panel

Toggleable real-time panel shows current, previous, and total volume flow between buyers and sellers.

Smart Absorption Detection

Detects potential buyer or seller exhaustion , signaling likely reversals or trend continuations.

Visual Order Flow Dashboard

Displays: Broker name Spread SL, Lot, Risk Equity vs Balance

All updated in real time with a clean panel UI.

News Filter Awareness (optional)

Avoid false entries during high-impact news (auto-disabled in tester for safety).

Fully Customizable Visual Style Dark-blue background Green/red candles Toggle grid, panel, and footprint Chart styling helper EA included



How It Helps You Trade

Confirm entries with clear footprint shifts

Avoid traps caused by fake volume spikes

Identify real absorption vs fake breakouts

Monitor real-time order flow in any session

Inputs & Controls

ShowFootprintPanel → Show/hide the BUY/SELL volume board

ShowDashboardPanel → Show/hide the main info panel

FixedLot / RiskPercent → Choose your money management mode

TradingTimeStart / End → Restrict trading to session hours

Backtest & Live Ready

Fully compatible with Strategy Tester

(News is auto-disabled in test mode to avoid false signals)

Ideal For:

Smart money traders

Scalpers using volume clues

Traders using footprint/absorption logic

Users of funded account or prop trading challenges

