RSI Distance Grid Scalping

RSI + Grid Distance Strategy with 200 EMA Filter

Now Available at the Lowest Price Until January 7, 2026 — It’s Time to Buy!

Overview

The RSI + Grid Distance Strategy integrates momentum and mean-reversion principles within a structured grid trading framework. By combining the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with dynamic grid levels and a 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) filter, the system seeks to optimize trade timing, trend alignment, and overall position efficiency.

Core Logic

1. RSI Signal Generation

The algorithm utilizes a 17-period RSI, identifying bullish momentum when it crosses above a secondary (lead or smoothed) RSI line. This cross is further validated by trend alignment, ensuring that entry signals reflect both local momentum and broader directional strength.

2. Grid Distance Filter

A dynamic grid mechanism is deployed around current market price levels. Trade entries are only initiated when the price is within a pre-defined distance from a grid line, concentrating activity around technically relevant support and resistance zones. This approach helps avoid inefficient mid-range entries.

3. Trend Confirmation via 200 EMA

A trend validation filter based on the 200-period EMA ensures that positions are only opened in the direction of the dominant market trend.

Long positions: Triggered only when price is above the 200 EMA and RSI confirms bullish momentum.

Short positions: Activated when price is below the 200 EMA and RSI confirms bearish momentum.

Example – Long Setup

Price trades above the 200 EMA , confirming an uptrend.

RSI(17) crosses above the leading RSI line, signaling bullish strength.

Price is within the pre-defined grid range (e.g., X pips) from the nearest upper grid level.

When these parameters align, the system initiates a buy order, optionally confirmed by candle or volume-based signals.

Use Case

This strategy is ideal for semi-automated or fully automated trading systems focused on aligning momentum-based entries with structural grid positioning and long-term trend confirmation. It is particularly effective in markets with moderate volatility, where mean-reversion opportunities coincide with established directional bias.

Special Offer

For a limited time only, the RSI + Grid Distance Strategy with 200 EMA Filter is available at its lowest price ever — offer valid until January 7, 2026.

Upgrade your trading edge now and take advantage of this exclusive opportunity before pricing returns to standard levels.

