WVAP Scalping

WVAP Scalping Pro – The Ultimate Professional Trading System

Revolutionary VWAP + Market Profile Technology for Serious Traders

Stop trading blind. WVAP Scalping Pro delivers the most advanced Volume-Weighted Average Price system on MQL5, combining institutional-grade market profile, triple VWAP confluence, and a professional trading dashboard — all in one powerful tool.

This isn’t just another indicator. It’s a complete trading environment built for scalpers, day traders, and professionals who demand precision.

 What Makes WVAP Scalping Pro Different?

Triple VWAP Strategy System

  • Trend VWAP (50): Defines long-term directional bias

  • Supply VWAP (25): Reveals where selling pressure builds

  • Demand VWAP (10): Pinpoints high-probability entry zones
    When all three align → explosive, high-confidence setups!

Professional Market Profile (like $10,000 Bloomberg terminals)

  • Real volume distribution to reveal hidden market structure

  • Auto-calculated VAH, VAL, and POC levels

  • 70% Value Area statistics — the hedge fund standard

  • Clean, dynamic visuals that adapt to any chart and timeframe

Comprehensive Trading Dashboard

  • Real-time P&L tracking with instant color 

  • Balance, equity, and spread monitoring

  • Session indicators (Asia, London, New York)

  • Built-in news alerts (high/medium/low impact)

  • Smart sentiment analysis powered by VWAP positioning

  • Live clock, POC levels, and connection status

 Exclusive Professional Features

Institutional-Grade Design: Dark theme, clean bar charts, zero clutter

  • Optimized Performance: Lightning-fast, no lag, smart memory cleanup

  • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: From scalping on M1 to swing trading D1

  • Advanced Intelligence: Auto-detection of trend alignment, supply/demand zones, and multi-signal confirmations

 Why Traders Choose WVAP Scalping Pro

Proven Scalping Plays

  • VWAP bounce reversals

  • VWAP breakouts

  • Value Area strategies (POC, VAH, VAL)

  • Session-to-session momentum

Institutional-Level Insights

  • True volume profile analysis

  • Market structure based on real order flow

  • Professional presentation for trading rooms & clients

  • Statistical edge with 70% value area zones

Scalper’s Dream Environment

  • 2-second refresh rate

  • All-in-one display — no chart clutter

  • Instant market sentiment and key levels

 Simple Installation & Setup

  1. Download & Install in MT5

  2. Apply to Any Chart/Timeframe

  3. Auto-Configuration loads optimized settings instantly

  4. Start trading with the full dashboard + market profile

Default Settings (pre-optimized for all markets):

  • Trend VWAP: 50 periods (red)

  • Supply VWAP: 25 periods (blue)

  • Demand VWAP: 10 periods (orange)

  • Market Profile: 100 bars lookback, 30 levels

Works on Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto across all timeframes (M1–D1).

 Bonus Included

  • 3 Professional Strategies (Triple Confluence, Value Area Extremes, Session Momentum)

  • Free Strategy Guide with 25 proven VWAP setups used by institutional traders

 Customer Success

“The market profile feature alone is worth 10x the price. My trading has never been sharper.” – Pro Day Trader

“Clean, accurate, and professional. Looks exactly like our $50,000 Bloomberg terminals.” – Trading Room Manager

“The dashboard saves me hours every week. This is in a league of its own.” – Hedge Fund Manager

 Incredible Value – Limited Time

✔ Complete WVAP Scalping Pro Indicator
✔ Professional Market Profile System
✔ Advanced Trading Dashboard
✔ Multiple Proven Strategies
✔ Lifetime Updates & Premium Support
✔ Unlimited Accounts License
30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

 Upgrade Your Trading Today

Join thousands of traders already using WVAP Scalping Pro to gain the institutional edge.

 Rated #1 VWAP Indicator on MQL5
 Click “Add to Cart” now and start dominating the markets!
 24/7 premium support included


