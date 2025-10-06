Follow Line
- Indicateurs
- Thiago Pereira Pinho
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The Follow Line Indicator is an essential technical analysis tool that provides a clear, immediate visualization of the trend while detecting high-probability reversals in real-time. By combining adaptive price tracking with clear visual alerts, it transforms complex data into actionable trading signals.
Key Features
-
Dynamic Trend Line:
-
Tracks the market's prevailing direction, automatically adjusting to each new price extreme.
-
Clear Colors: The line turns Blue during uptrends and Red during downtrends.
-
-
Early Reversal Signals:
-
Generates Buy/Sell arrows precisely at the point where the Trend Line changes color and direction, signaling a potential shift in market structure.
-
Green Arrow: Buy Signal.
-
Red Arrow : Sell Signal.
-
-
Integrated Volatility Filter: