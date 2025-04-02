Custom Candle Mt5

Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization

Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart.

This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Display – Overlay any higher timeframe (H1, H4, D1, etc.) onto your active chart (M1, M5, M15, etc.).

  • Instant Trend Clarity – Easily spot whether the higher timeframe trend is bullish or bearish.

  • Customizable Design – Choose candle colors, filled or outline mode, and wick display.

  • Lightweight & Clean – Minimal chart clutter for maximum clarity.

  • Flexible Settings – Adjust the number of candles shown, line thickness, and display style to match your trading preferences.

Input Parameters

  • Period to Custom – Select the higher timeframe to display.

  • Number of Candles – Define how many HTF candles to show.

  • Bullish/Bearish Colors – Customize candle colors.

  • Fill Candle – Choose between filled bodies or outlines only.

  • Line Width – Adjust line thickness for outline mode.

  • Show Wick – Enable or disable wick (shadow) display.


--- MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146594


Produits recommandés
OBV Divergence Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
OBV Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader5 The   OBV Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader5   is a smart analytical tool designed to automatically highlight divergences between On Balance Volume (OBV) and price movement. This indicator is widely used in momentum-based strategies and eliminates the need for manual detection of divergence patterns. It provides clear visual cues by marking potential buy zones with blue signals and potential sell zones with pink markers. «Indicator Installation & User G
FREE
Triple Stochastic Oscillator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Triple Stochastic Oscillator for MT5 The   Triple Stochastic Oscillator for MT5   applies three consecutive smoothing phases to filter out unwanted market noise and highlight the genuine direction of price action. In addition to clarifying price movement, this technical tool also measures the strength of the prevailing trend and identifies overbought or oversold market conditions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Triple Stochastic Oscillator MT4   | ALL Produ
FREE
ML Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Machine Learning-Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator in MT5 The Machine Learning-based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator is an advanced trading tool for Forex traders in MetaTrader 5, designed to forecast the next price wave. Technical analysts can apply this indicator to examine historical price patterns and anticipate future market behavior. Built on the K-Means algorithm, it visualizes the projected next price wave and provides traders with more sophisticated analytical capabilit
FREE
ML Anchored Gaussian Process Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Machine Learning-Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator in MT5 The Machine Learning-based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator is a specialized trading tool for Forex traders in MetaTrader 5, designed to forecast the next price wave. Technical analysts can utilize this indicator to study historical price movement patterns and predict future market behavior. Built on the K-Means algorithm, this indicator displays the forecasted next price wave and provides traders with advanced analytical
FREE
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicateurs
Description Générale L’Indicateur Fair Gap Value identifie et met en évidence les « fair value gaps » sur le graphique de MetaTrader 5. Un fair gap se forme lorsqu’un vide de prix apparaît entre le plus bas d’une bougie et le plus haut d’une bougie située deux périodes plus tôt. L’indicateur dessine des rectangles colorés (haussiers et baissiers) pour souligner ces zones et offrir un support visuel aux stratégies basées sur les mouvements de prix. Fonctionnalités Clés Détection de gap haussier :
FREE
Multi Pivot Free
Mario
Indicateurs
One of the simplest Pivot Point indicator, easy to operate, and most complete for a single chart in determining    Resistance   and   Support  level lines. In single chart,  it will show R&S Level Line with 5 popular types of Pivot Point, Highest&Lowest of closing price Include the Trend and up to 3 Time Frames. Five   types   (Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, DeMark, & Fibonacci)   of popular   Pivot Points   in determining   Resistance   and   Support   levels. With just using simple button on the
FREE
Gold Range Filter Pro with Volume Signals
Fazal Abbas Shah
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Indicator Description Range Filter Pro is a sophisticated trading tool for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines adaptive price filtering with volume analysis and real-time market monitoring. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this indicator helps identify trend direction, potential reversals, and significant market movements through its multi-layered approach. Key Components 1.Dynamic Range Filter 2.Volatility-Adjusted Bands 3.Volume-Enhanced Candles 4.Professional Trading Dashboard 5.M
FREE
Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT5 The   Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT5   applies dynamic-colored dots to visually represent the direction of the market trend. In this indicator, the dots appear either above or beneath the candlesticks to signal momentum shifts. Specifically,   blue dots below the candles   highlight bullish movement, while   pink dots above the candles   confirm bearish momentum. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Parabolic SAR C
FREE
MACD Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The Multi-Frame MACD Indicator is a robust MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that utilizes the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to analyze trends across multiple timeframes. This indicator synchronizes MACD-based trend signals from up to nine timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and presents them with clear visual cues, including a colored MACD line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Perfect for traders seeking momentum and trend reversal insights. Features Multi-
FREE
Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern, introduced by Scott Carney in 2000, is one of the most recognized harmonic patterns in technical analysis. Known for its precise Fibonacci measurements and favorable risk-to-reward ratio, it helps traders identify potential price reversal zones with accuracy. The Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 5 automatically detects this pattern on price charts, marking the key points X, A, B, C,
FREE
Pivot classic woodie camarilla fibo demark
Emin Ulucanli
4 (2)
Indicateurs
Pivot Classic, Woodie, Camarilla, Fibonacci and Demark Floor/Classic Les points pivots, ou simplement les pivots, sont utiles pour identifier les niveaux de support/résistance potentiels, les fourchettes de négociation, les inversions de tendance et le sentiment du marché en examinant les valeurs hautes, basses et de clôture d'un actif. Les points pivots Floor/Classic peuvent être calculés comme suit. Pivot Point (P) = (High + Low + Close)/3 S1 = P * 2 - High S2 = P - (High - Low) S3 = Low – 2*(
FREE
OmniSignal Pivot Session
Fatih Klavun
Indicateurs
OmniSignal Pivot Session combines two powerful trading concepts— Daily Pivots and  (NY, London and COMEX) Session Opening Levels —into one clean, intelligent signal indicator. It's designed to identify key market levels and provide clear, non-repainting entry signals based on a robust 3-candle confirmation pattern , helping you filter out market noise and trade with more confidence. Suggested Symbols: XAUUSD, US30, DE40 (might have some bugs if you are using it with any Forex Pair!) Core Fea
FREE
Forex X Code Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Forex X Code Indicator for MT5 The   Forex X Code Indicator for MT5   is a specialized tool integrated into the MetaTrader 5 platform, tailored for identifying market trends and signaling potential trade opportunities in the Forex environment. Utilizing price behavior patterns, it monitors directional movement and highlights optimal zones for entering or exiting trades. Graphically, this indicator appears as color-coded bars—blue signifying bullish momentum and red representing bearish pressure.
FREE
Simple Weis Wave
Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
One of the best tools for analyzing volume, Weis Wave was idelized by David Weis, to facilitate the reading of directional flow. For the VSA method disciples it is an evolution of the practices created by Richard Wycoff, facilitating a predictive reading of the market, always seeking an accumulation and distribution of the negotiated contracts. Cumulative wave volume  Range of wave ( removed) Average Wave volume Ref "Tim Ord lectures" ( removed)
FREE
Color Trend
Bruno Goncalves Mascarenhas
Indicateurs
Combining the best of Price Action , Directional Movement , and Divergence / Convergence analysis, the Candle Color Trend is the easy and reliable way to identify the direction of the trend. The indicator automatically paints the candles according to the premise that the upward trend is defined by prices that form a series of ascending tops and bottoms. On the other hand, the downward trend is defined by prices that form a series of descending tops and bottoms. Color Trend is certainly one of
FREE
Iceberg Divergen MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
3.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Iceberg Divergen Indicator Uncover the hidden opportunities beneath the surface. Overview Divergences in the Awesome Oscillator (AO) often signal powerful market reversals, yet spotting them manually can be challenging and time-consuming. Missing out on these opportunities can cost traders valuable entry points. That’s why we created the   Iceberg Divergence Indicator   — a powerful tool that precisely detects both regular and hidden divergences in AO. With Iceberg Divergence, you won’t just id
FREE
Fibonacci Progression With Breaks Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Fibonacci Progression with Breaks Indicator MT5 Fibonacci Progression with Breaks Indicator MT5 interprets market price shifts incrementally, following the principles of the Fibonacci sequence. This technical indicator initiates from a key pivot and plots Fibonacci-based price zones aligned with the prevailing trend direction. Additionally, it highlights trade opportunities by displaying green and red arrows to indicate potential buy or sell setups. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Ind
FREE
Alert System
Nguyen Thanh Sang
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Alert System You use function keys to create horizontal lines for alerts. 1. Allow set horizontal line properties (line color, line style, line width, ...) for alerts. 2. Allow add text to horizotanl line. You can hide or show text when you need. You can change text and its price, but time of text will be set in input named "text_time" (0 is current time, you should test this input with -1, -2, -3 or lower). 3. It has 2 types of alert: above and bellow. You can set key to create them. If price i
FREE
Guppy
Cem Ummak
Indicateurs
This is a custom Guppy-style Moving Average indicator built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to replicate the appearance and logic of the popular TradingView version. Unlike the built-in tools in MT5, this indicator offers a simplified yet powerful approach by using only 6 Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). It provides clean visualization and accurate market layering to help traders make better decisions. Features TradingView-Style Guppy Logic – Displays 6 EMAs for combined short- and medium-
FREE
Banks Dealing Range
Aurthur Musendame
Indicateurs
The Central Bank Dealers Range (CBDR) is a key ICT concept, used to project potential highs and lows for the day based on market conditions during a specific time window. The CBDR is utilized to forecast price movements in both bullish and bearish market conditions. By identifying this range, traders can better anticipate the price levels that may form as the day progresses. CBDR and Standard Deviation A key feature of the CBDR is its application of standard deviation , a statistical measure u
FREE
MACD and Volume Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
MACD and Volume Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and Volume Indicators combine core principles of technical analysis. By analyzing the convergence and divergence of moving averages, this tool provides critical insights into trend strength and potential reversals. The integration of momentum and volume analysis makes it a powerful resource for informed trading strategies. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  MACD and Volum
FREE
CDS Fractal Divergence AIO Oscillator MT5
Muammar Cadillac Sungkar
Indicateurs
*LIMITED FREE! DOWNLOAD NOW* CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator (AIO): The Ultimate Multi-Oscillator Divergence Tool with 15 Oscillator Options The   CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator   (AIO)   is a robust and highly versatile indicator engineered to empower traders in identifying crucial trend reversals and momentum shifts through advanced divergence detection. Its unparalleled strength lies in its unique ability to analyze divergence across   15 distinct built-in oscillator types   and its grou
FREE
Anti Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Anti Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MT5 The Anti Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator on MetaTrader 5 uses specific Fibonacci ratios—such as 0.618, 1.27, and 2.27—to accurately pinpoint potential price reversal zones. It visually displays bullish patterns in red and bearish patterns in blue. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  | Anti Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 | ALL Products By  TradingFinderLab  | Best MT5 Indicator:  Refined Order Block Indicator for MT 5
FREE
Anti Shark Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Anti Shark Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5 The Anti Shark Harmonic Pattern Indicator on the MetaTrader 5 platform is designed to identify potential PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone) points in strongly trending markets. This trading tool is based on harmonic patterns and utilizes specific Fibonacci ratios to draw bullish and bearish Anti Shark patterns. In this indicator, bullish patterns are displayed in pink, while bearish patterns appear in dark blue. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indic
FREE
Simple Long Term MACD
Stephen Carmody
Experts
Long Term Double MACD Strategy with EMA Trend Confirmation This strategy uses a leading and lagging MACD indicator. The leading indicator gives the entry signals, and the lagging indicator gives the exit signals. This Expert does not use any account management and as such you should make sure to set good stop losses. Works best on longer timeframes on low volatility pairs.
FREE
Dark Bands MT5
Marco Solito
4.88 (259)
Indicateurs
Dark Bands   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Reliable bands lines with futuristic colors, and  Intuitive directional arrows Useful statistics , which indicate the win rate of the signals Plus Package  available, leave a feedback to receive it for fr
FREE
MTF Force Index with alert for MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicateurs
Highly configurable Force Index indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Force Index Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for Force Index. Force Ind
FREE
VWAP Indicator
LUC JACOBUS A VERHEECKE
4.2 (25)
Indicateurs
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a  trading   benchmark  used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security. This indicator VWAP V2 is free and is the manual version of the extended Easy VWAP indicator (30 Euro), where the date and time properties are automatically entered. With
FREE
CrosssX Indicator Strategy
M Abdullahfaiz Rahman
Indicateurs
A buy signal can be seen on the dashboard when the previous signal is red and the next signal is green, then the SAR is green and the RSI is green. A Sell Signal can be seen on the dashboard when the previous Signal is green and the Signal after it is red, then the SAR is red and the RSI is red. Line function - shows on the chart the lines of Opening, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function, it is easy to create a new order and see its additional characteristics before opening.   TP and SL
FREE
Quarter EMA
Jithin Sajan Sajan
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Kindly rate and comment about the product for upgradation & Support The 5 EMA is plotted in green color ( Lime ). The 14 EMA is plotted in red color ( Red ). The 20 EMA is plotted in blue color ( Blue ). The 200 EMA is plotted in yellow color ( Yellow ). The Quarter EMA that provided calculates and plots four Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the chart using different periods: 5, 14, 20, and 200. Each EMA is represented by a different color on the chart. Here's a description of each EMA:
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (69)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (18)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.87 (23)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (93)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.9 (191)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicateurs
Obtenez l’indicateur AUX GRATUIT et le support EA   Téléchargement direct — Cliquez ici [ D.I.C.E ] Divergence in Chaos Environment est un outil MT5 spécialisé conçu pour les traders appliquant la théorie des vagues d’Elliott dans le cadre des techniques de Trading Chaos. Il identifie les divergences cachées et régulières du prix, synchronisées avec l’environnement de marché chaotique décrit par Bill Williams. Caractéristiques clés Divergence alignée sur les vagues d’Elliott : détecte les diver
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.83 (23)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (23)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicateurs
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (21)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.68 (53)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (51)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (3)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicateurs
MetaForecast prédit et visualise l'avenir de n'importe quel marché en se basant sur les harmoniques des données de prix. Bien que le marché ne soit pas toujours prévisible, s'il y a un motif dans les prix, MetaForecast peut prédire l'avenir aussi précisément que possible. Comparé à d'autres produits similaires, MetaForecast peut générer des résultats plus précis en analysant les tendances du marché. Paramètres d'entrée Past size (Taille passée) Spécifie le nombre de barres que MetaForecast util
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Entry Sniper – Tableau de Bord ATR Multi-Unités de Temps pour Scalping et Swing Trading sur l'Or Gold Entry Sniper est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui fournit des signaux d'achat/vente précis sur XAUUSD et autres actifs, basé sur la logique de Trailing Stop ATR et l' analyse multi-unités de temps . Caractéristiques et Avantages Clés Analyse Multi-Unités de Temps – Affiche les tendances en M1, M5, M15 sur un seul tableau. Trailing Stop Basé sur l'ATR – Ajuste automatiquement selon
CRT Liquidity Pro
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Inquiet pour votre prochain trade ? Fatigué de ne pas savoir si votre stratégie fonctionne vraiment ? Avec CRT Liquidity Pro, vous tradez avec des statistiques réelles, pas des émotions. Connaissez vos probabilités, suivez vos performances et tradez avec confiance — basé sur la Puissance de 3, la détection intelligente de liquidité et les confirmations CRT. Voulez-vous voir la réalité de la stratégie CRT Liquidity ? Après votre achat, contactez-nous et nous vous offrirons gratuitement l’un de n
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Indicateurs
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
MSG Method Indicator
Stephanus Potgieter
Indicateurs
Discover the MSG Method: Master the Major Session Gap for Consistent Forex Profits Unlock the power of the MSG Method – our proprietary Major Session Gap strategy designed to capture high-probability trades during key market session transitions. Developed by the T1 FX Team, this innovative approach leverages algorithmic precision to identify and exploit price gaps between major trading sessions (London, New York, and Tokyo). Why Choose the MSG Method? High-Probability Setups : Focuses on session
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicateurs
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro: Entrée Avancée et Gestion des Risques Ceci est la version mise à jour de Gold Sniper Scalper Pro. Elle conserve les principales fonctionnalités à succès et inclut de nouveaux ajouts qui améliorent la flexibilité, la sécurité et l'efficacité dans le trading du XAUUSD. Caractéristiques Clés et Améliorations 1. Système d'Entrée Flexible: Modes de Signal Doubles L'indicateur propose désormais deux modes distincts de génération de signaux, offrant plus de contrôle sur l'init
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.14 (21)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Plus de l'auteur
Order Block Plus FVG MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Multi-Timeframe Order Block + FVG Tool In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, Order Blocks (OB) + Fair Value Gaps (FVG) are among the most critical areas used by professional traders to read market structure, identify supply & demand zones, and spot high-probability entry points. The Order Block + FVG Indicator automatically detects and displays both Order Block zones and Fair Value Gaps directly on your MT4 charts. With multi-timeframe support, yo
Change In State Delivery MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
CISD (Change In State Delivery) Indicator TradingLabs ID – ICT Concept Tool The Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator is designed based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, where price transitions from one delivery state to another often signal high-probability trade opportunities. This tool automatically detects and marks CISD levels on your MT4 charts, helping traders identify potential breakout and retest zones with great accuracy. It is especially useful for traders applying Smart
Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, a Fair Value Gap (FVG), also known as Imbalance, occurs when price moves too quickly, leaving behind a gap without sufficient order balance. These areas are highly valuable for professional traders as they often signal potential retracement or entry zones with high probability. The FVG & iFVG Indicator is designed to automatically detect Fresh, Mitigated, and Inversion Fair Value Gap
CandleTimer Countdown MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Change In State Delivery MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
CISD (Change In State Delivery) Indicator TradingLabs ID – ICT Concept Tool The Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator is designed based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, where price transitions from one delivery state to another often signal high-probability trade opportunities. This tool automatically detects and marks CISD levels on your MT4 charts, helping traders identify potential breakout and retest zones with great accuracy. It is especially useful for traders applying Smart
CandleTimer Countdown MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
HTF Candle Plus MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
HTF Candle Plus Timer Upgrade your trading experience with HTF Candle Plus Timer, a smart indicator that displays higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to stay aligned with the bigger market picture while focusing on your preferred trading timeframe. Key Features: Higher Timeframe Candles Plot custom higher timeframe (HTF) candles such as H1, H4, D1, W1, or MN directly on lower timeframe charts for a clearer market overview. Current Candle Timer A live countdown
Custom Candle
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Timefr
FREE
Draw On Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
External Range Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT4 chart. It provides you with a clea
Classic Support Resistance
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Classic Support & Resistance  Tired of drawing support and resistance levels manually? Now you can save time and trade with confidence using the Classic Support & Resistance Indicator. This tool automatically plots key support and resistance zones on your MT4 chart with high accuracy and clean visualization. Designed especially for traders who rely on Breakout – Retest Entry strategies and market structure analysis. Key Features: Auto Support & Resistance Zones Automatically identifies and plots
Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, a Fair Value Gap (FVG), also known as Imbalance, occurs when price moves too quickly, leaving behind a gap without sufficient order balance. These areas are highly valuable for professional traders as they often signal potential retracement or entry zones with high probability. The FVG & iFVG Indicator is designed to automatically detect Fresh, Mitigated, and Inversion Fair Value Gap
Order Block Plus MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Multi-Timeframe Order Block + FVG Tool In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, Order Blocks (OB) + Fair Value Gaps (FVG) are among the most critical areas used by professional traders to read market structure, identify supply & demand zones, and spot high-probability entry points. The Order Block + FVG Indicator automatically detects and displays both Order Block zones and Fair Value Gaps directly on your MT4 charts. With multi-timeframe support, yo
ICT Time Cycle
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
ICT Market Time Cycle – Complete Session & Time Window ICT Market Time Cycle is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders follow the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology with ease. It automatically displays the main market sessions (Asia, London, and New York), along with Killzones, Silver Bullet windows, and Macro times directly on your chart. With this tool, you no longer need to calculate session times manually – everything is plotted automatically in a clean and professional
ICT Silver Bullet Time Window MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
ICT Silver Bullet – Time Window Indicator The ICT Silver Bullet indicator automatically marks the ICT Silver Bullet time windows on your chart, helping you stay focused on the highest-probability setups defined by the ICT methodology. This tool is especially powerful when combined with a Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator – simply wait for an FVG setup to form inside the Silver Bullet window, and you’ll have a precise time-based confirmation for your entries. Key Features: Automatic Silver Bullet Wi
Draw On Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
External Range Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT5 chart. It provides you with a clea
Classic Support Resistance MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Classic Support & Resistance  Tired of drawing support and resistance levels manually? Now you can save time and trade with confidence using the Classic Support & Resistance Indicator. This tool automatically plots key support and resistance zones on your MT4 chart with high accuracy and clean visualization. Designed especially for traders who rely on Breakout – Retest Entry strategies and market structure analysis. Key Features: Auto Support & Resistance Zones Automatically identifies and plots
ICT SIlver Bullet Time Window MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
ICT Silver Bullet – Time Window Indicator The ICT Silver Bullet indicator automatically marks the ICT Silver Bullet time windows on your chart, helping you stay focused on the highest-probability setups defined by the ICT methodology. This tool is especially powerful when combined with a Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator – simply wait for an FVG setup to form inside the Silver Bullet window, and you’ll have a precise time-based confirmation for your entries. Key Features: Automatic Silver Bullet Wi
HTF Candle Plus MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
HTF Candle Plus Timer Upgrade your trading experience with HTF Candle Plus Timer, a smart indicator that displays higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to stay aligned with the bigger market picture while focusing on your preferred trading timeframe. Key Features: Higher Timeframe Candles Plot custom higher timeframe (HTF) candles such as H1, H4, D1, W1, or MN directly on lower timeframe charts for a clearer market overview. Current Candle Timer A live countdown
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis