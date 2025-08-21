Change In State Delivery MT5

📌 CISD (Change In State Delivery) Indicator

TradingLabs ID – ICT Concept Tool

The Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator is designed based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, where price transitions from one delivery state to another often signal high-probability trade opportunities.

This tool automatically detects and marks CISD levels on your MT4 charts, helping traders identify potential breakout and retest zones with great accuracy. It is especially useful for traders applying Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or Order Flow–based strategies.

✨ Key Features:

Automatic CISD Level Detection

Instantly plots CISD levels on the chart with clear visualization.

Bullish & Bearish Levels Bullish CISD = Gold line Possible CISD = Lime Green line Bearish CISD = Default color scheme

Makes it easy to distinguish between valid and potential levels.

Invalidation Zone

Displays invalidation lines above/below CISD zones, helping traders manage risk and avoid false entries.

Take Profit & Middle Line (NEW Update 🚀) TP1 Line → Based on Risk Reward Ratio (R:R) TP2 Line → Based on fixed Point value Middle Line → Helps visualize mid-level targets

➝ All lines (TP1, TP2, and Middle) can be enabled/disabled (true/false) based on user preference.

Historical Levels

Option to show past CISD levels for deeper analysis.

Flexible Customization

Adjustable line length & style (solid, dotted, etc.)

Customizable colors for Bullish, Bearish, Possible CISD, TP, and Middle line

Adjustable text size, font, and color

Set Max Bars to Scan (500–7000) for performance optimization

Multi-Timeframe Range Settings

Define max range filter for different timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1, H4).

🎯 Trading Tips with CISD:

To maximize accuracy, follow this step-by-step approach:

Wait for a break of the body line from Possible CISD. Confirm that the High/Low has swept liquidity (Liquidity Grab / Turtle Soup). Ensure the presence of a NEW FVG or iFVG. Take entry at the NEW FVG/iFVG zone or directly at the CISD line.

📌 Advantages:

✔ Automatically detects and marks CISD levels with precision.

✔ Provides clear invalidation zones for disciplined risk management.

✔ Now includes TP1, TP2, and Middle Line with on/off options.

✔ Flexible customization to match your trading style.

✔ Supports multiple timeframes, from scalping to swing trading.

✔ Perfect for ICT-based and Smart Money traders.

💡 With the CISD Indicator, you can trade with more confidence, focus on structure-based entries, and reduce emotional decision-making. Combine it with strong risk management for consistent results.





