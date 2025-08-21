Order Block Plus FVG MT5

📌 Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator

Multi-Timeframe Order Block + FVG Tool

In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, Order Blocks (OB) + Fair Value Gaps (FVG) are among the most critical areas used by professional traders to read market structure, identify supply & demand zones, and spot high-probability entry points.

The Order Block + FVG Indicator automatically detects and displays both Order Block zones and Fair Value Gaps directly on your MT4 charts. With multi-timeframe support, you can view higher timeframe Order Blocks (e.g., H4/Daily) while analyzing on lower timeframes such as M15 or M5 — giving you a complete and precise market outlook.

✨ Key Features:

  • Automatic Detection of Order Blocks + FVG
    Instantly highlights Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks as well as Fair Value Gaps (Imbalances) in real-time.

  • Multi-Timeframe Support
    Display Order Blocks from higher timeframes on your current chart (e.g., Daily OB shown on M15).
    Perfect for top-down analysis.

  • Clear Bullish & Bearish Zones

    • Bullish OB = Light Blue zone

    • Bearish OB = Light Red/Pink zone
      Visually distinct for easier recognition.

  • Broken Zone Display
    Option to show invalidated or broken Order Blocks.

  • Midline & Auto Labels
    Includes optional midline and automatic “Order Block” label for clear visualization.

  • Zone Size Filter
    Set the minimum FVG size (e.g., 5.0) to focus only on the most relevant zones.

  • Flexible Customization

    • Adjustable colors, transparency, and text settings

    • Custom font, size, and color for zone labels

    • Multiple midline styles (dot, solid, etc.)

  • Optimized Performance
    Max Bar to Scan setting (up to 1000 bars) keeps the indicator lightweight on all pairs.

🎯 Advantages:

✔ Combines Order Block + FVG detection in a single tool.
 Multi-timeframe functionality for more accurate analysis.
✔ Quickly identifies high-probability supply & demand zones.
✔ Fully customizable visualization to match your trading style.
✔ Ideal for all ICT and Smart Money Concept (SMC) strategies.

📌 Recommended Usage:

  • Timeframes: M1 – Daily

  • Instruments: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto on MT4

  • Strategies: ICT Concept, Supply & Demand, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Breaker Block, Order Block Trading

💡 With this Order Block + FVG Indicator, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of market structure, spot imbalances and institutional zones with precision, and improve your trade entries.


--- Just Information ---

This indicator will provide a greater probability if combined with several indicators below:

CISD - Chane In State Delivery

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147718

FVG - Fair Value Gap

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147695

An example of the display of the combined indicators is in the images.


--- MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147712



Plus de l'auteur
Change In State Delivery MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
CISD (Change In State Delivery) Indicator TradingLabs ID – ICT Concept Tool The Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator is designed based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, where price transitions from one delivery state to another often signal high-probability trade opportunities. This tool automatically detects and marks CISD levels on your MT4 charts, helping traders identify potential breakout and retest zones with great accuracy. It is especially useful for traders applying Sma
Change In State Delivery MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
CISD (Change In State Delivery) Indicator TradingLabs ID – ICT Concept Tool The Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator is designed based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, where price transitions from one delivery state to another often signal high-probability trade opportunities. This tool automatically detects and marks CISD levels on your MT4 charts, helping traders identify potential breakout and retest zones with great accuracy. It is especially useful for traders applying Sma
CandleTimer Countdown MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
️ Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC)   is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframe
FREE
Custom Candle Mt5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Time
FREE
CandleTimer Countdown MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
️ Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes.
FREE
HTF Candle Plus MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
HTF Candle Plus Timer Upgrade your trading experience with HTF Candle Plus Timer , a smart indicator that displays higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to stay aligned with the bigger market picture while focusing on your preferred trading timeframe. Key Features: Higher Timeframe Candles Plot custom higher timeframe (HTF) candles such as H1, H4, D1, W1, or MN directly on lower timeframe charts for a clearer market overview. Current Candle Timer A live countdo
Custom Candle
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Time
FREE
Draw On Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
External Range Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT4 chart. It provides you with a clea
Classic Support Resistance
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Classic Support & Resistance  Tired of drawing support and resistance levels manually? Now you can save time and trade with confidence using the Classic Support & Resistance Indicator . This tool automatically plots key support and resistance zones on your MT4 chart with high accuracy and clean visualization. Designed especially for traders who rely on Breakout – Retest Entry strategies and market structure analysis. Key Features: Auto Support & Resistance Zones Automatically identifies and p
Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept , a Fair Value Gap (FVG), also known as Imbalance , occurs when price moves too quickly, leaving behind a gap without sufficient order balance. These areas are highly valuable for professional traders as they often signal potential retracement or entry zones with high probability. The FVG & iFVG Indicator is designed to automatically detect Fresh, Mitigated, and Inversion Fair Val
Order Block Plus MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Multi-Timeframe Order Block + FVG Tool In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept , Order Blocks (OB) + Fair Value Gaps (FVG) are among the most critical areas used by professional traders to read market structure, identify supply & demand zones, and spot high-probability entry points. The Order Block + FVG Indicator automatically detects and displays both Order Block zones and Fair Value Gaps directly on your MT4 charts. With multi-timeframe support
ICT Time Cycle
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
ICT Market Time Cycle – Complete Session & Time Window ICT Market Time Cycle is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders follow the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology with ease. It automatically displays the main market sessions (Asia, London, and New York), along with Killzones, Silver Bullet windows, and Macro times directly on your chart. With this tool, you no longer need to calculate session times manually – everything is plotted automatically in a clean and professio
ICT Silver Bullet Time Window MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
ICT Silver Bullet – Time Window Indicator The ICT Silver Bullet indicator automatically marks the ICT Silver Bullet time windows on your chart, helping you stay focused on the highest-probability setups defined by the ICT methodology. This tool is especially powerful when combined with a Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator – simply wait for an FVG setup to form inside the Silver Bullet window, and you’ll have a precise time-based confirmation for your entries. Key Features: Automatic Silver Bul
Draw On Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
External Range Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT5 chart. It provides you with a clea
Classic Support Resistance MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Classic Support & Resistance – TradingLabs ID Tired of drawing support and resistance levels manually? Now you can save time and trade with confidence using the Classic Support & Resistance Indicator . This tool automatically plots key support and resistance zones on your MT4 chart with high accuracy and clean visualization. Designed especially for traders who rely on Breakout – Retest Entry strategies and market structure analysis. Key Features: Auto Support & Resistance Zones Automatically
Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept , a Fair Value Gap (FVG), also known as Imbalance , occurs when price moves too quickly, leaving behind a gap without sufficient order balance. These areas are highly valuable for professional traders as they often signal potential retracement or entry zones with high probability. The FVG & iFVG Indicator is designed to automatically detect Fresh, Mitigated, and Inversion Fair Val
ICT SIlver Bullet Time Window MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
ICT Silver Bullet – Time Window Indicator The   ICT Silver Bullet   indicator automatically marks the   ICT Silver Bullet time windows   on your chart, helping you stay focused on the highest-probability setups defined by the ICT methodology. This tool is especially powerful when combined with a   Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator   – simply wait for an FVG setup to form inside the Silver Bullet window, and you’ll have a precise time-based confirmation for your entries. Key Features: Automati
HTF Candle Plus MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicateurs
HTF Candle Plus Timer Upgrade your trading experience with HTF Candle Plus Timer , a smart indicator that displays higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to stay aligned with the bigger market picture while focusing on your preferred trading timeframe. Key Features: Higher Timeframe Candles Plot custom higher timeframe (HTF) candles such as H1, H4, D1, W1, or MN directly on lower timeframe charts for a clearer market overview. Current Candle Timer A live countdo
