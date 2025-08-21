Order Block Plus FVG MT5

📌 Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator

Multi-Timeframe Order Block + FVG Tool

In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, Order Blocks (OB) + Fair Value Gaps (FVG) are among the most critical areas used by professional traders to read market structure, identify supply & demand zones, and spot high-probability entry points.

The Order Block + FVG Indicator automatically detects and displays both Order Block zones and Fair Value Gaps directly on your MT4 charts. With multi-timeframe support, you can view higher timeframe Order Blocks (e.g., H4/Daily) while analyzing on lower timeframes such as M15 or M5 — giving you a complete and precise market outlook.

✨ Key Features:

Automatic Detection of Order Blocks + FVG

Instantly highlights Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks as well as Fair Value Gaps (Imbalances) in real-time.

Multi-Timeframe Support

Display Order Blocks from higher timeframes on your current chart (e.g., Daily OB shown on M15).

Perfect for top-down analysis.

Clear Bullish & Bearish Zones Bullish OB = Light Blue zone Bearish OB = Light Red/Pink zone

Visually distinct for easier recognition.

Broken Zone Display

Option to show invalidated or broken Order Blocks.

Midline & Auto Labels

Includes optional midline and automatic “Order Block” label for clear visualization.

Zone Size Filter

Set the minimum FVG size (e.g., 5.0) to focus only on the most relevant zones.

Flexible Customization Adjustable colors, transparency, and text settings Custom font, size, and color for zone labels Multiple midline styles (dot, solid, etc.)

Optimized Performance

Max Bar to Scan setting (up to 1000 bars) keeps the indicator lightweight on all pairs.

🎯 Advantages:

✔ Combines Order Block + FVG detection in a single tool.

✔ Multi-timeframe functionality for more accurate analysis.

✔ Quickly identifies high-probability supply & demand zones.

✔ Fully customizable visualization to match your trading style.

✔ Ideal for all ICT and Smart Money Concept (SMC) strategies.

📌 Recommended Usage:

Timeframes: M1 – Daily

Instruments: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto on MT4

Strategies: ICT Concept, Supply & Demand, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Breaker Block, Order Block Trading

💡 With this Order Block + FVG Indicator, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of market structure, spot imbalances and institutional zones with precision, and improve your trade entries.





