Pro Trend Sniper is a powerful trading indicator designed for traders who demand accuracy and speed in spotting market opportunities. With advanced trend detection, it helps you identify clear entry and exit points, giving you the edge to stay ahead in the markets.

Its clean design and easy-to-use interface make it perfect for both beginners and professionals, ensuring you trade with confidence and precision.

With three profit targets (TP1, TP2, TP3) clearly displayed, you can secure profits step by step while the system also provides a built-in stop loss for every trade, protecting your capital at all times.





Pro Trend Sniper is a next-level trading indicator built to give you strong entry signals based on supply & demand zones and powerful support & resistance levels . Also the golden Fibonacci levels . Do not redraw





You can rely on it alone for entry and exit, or for determining the overall currency trend. I also recommend it for gold, the US30, and any other currency when the chart time is 15 minutes, 30 minutes, or one hour. You can use it for all currencies except cryptocurrencies, which I do not recommend.

Tips: Don't be greedy and use a trailing stop at TakeProft 1. Don't forget to manage your risks to protect your capital. It's a complete system for daily trading or scalping.

You can make a big profit if you depend on managing your capital. I advise you to use a small lot 0.01 for every $300.

Don't be greedy and you will earn a lot trading with Pro Trend Sniper from Saqr Studio

We have many powerful future releases of our indicator.

Happy trading







