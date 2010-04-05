Dax Masterflow H1

DAX MasterFlow H1 — Expert Advisor for DAX30 (MetaTrader 5)

Fully automated Expert Advisor for DAX (Germany 40 / DEUIDXEUR) on H1 timeframe.

Product Overview

DAX MasterFlow H1 is a professional-grade EA developed by KiaiTrading. It delivers both long and short position trading logic, combining trend-following signals with mean-reversion filters. The Advisor uses Heiken-Ashi, SMA, Hull Moving Average and ATR-based trailing stops, and is fully compatible with Darwinex and ECN brokers.

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Symbol: DAX (DE40 / DEUIDXEUR)

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Logic: Dual-strategy (long/short) with dynamic risk parameters

  • Risk management: Fixed Stop Loss, trailing stop, break-even

  • No grid, no martingale, no over-optimization

Strategy Input Parameters

All parameters are clearly commented in the code, including:

  • MagicNumber , RiskPercent (0.5 %), StopLoss , TrailingStop , BE activation, etc.

  • Users can define lot size, stop-loss, trailing coefficients, and more

  • Designed for optimized operation in Strategy Tester and live trading

Backtest Summary (2015.08.01 – 2025.07.31, tick data, with swap and variable spreads)

Metric Value
Initial capital USD 10,000
Net profit USD 5,281.17
Profit factor 1.49
Maximum drawdown 9.00% (USD 1,254.94)
Total trades 351
Win rate 48.15%
Short trades win rate 57.69%
Long trades win rate 44.13%
Average profit per trade USD 15.05
Largest trade +USD 729.04 / –USD 359.18
Risk/reward ratio ~1.6 : 1
Expectancy (per trade) USD 15.05
Return / DD ratio ~4.2
Tester modeling quality 99.90%

Key Benefits

  • Realistic testing conditions: Tick-by-tick modeling, real swap costs, variable spread

  • Low-risk trading: Only 0.5% of capital risked per trade

  • Drawdown control: Maximum 9% drawdown even through volatile years

  • Balanced strategy: Works in both bullish and bearish environments

  • Professional execution: Compatible with funded accounts like Darwinex and FTMO

What’s Included

  • EX4 compiled Expert Advisor ready for deployment in MT4

  • .set file with recommended inputs (risk, timeframe, symbol)

  • PDF report with performance charts and metrics

  • Technical support via MQL5 messaging system

Recommended Usage

  • Initial capital: From USD 10,000, scalable by modifying RiskPercent

  • Broker compatibility: Brokers offering DAX instruments like DEUIDXEUR, DE40 or GER40

  • VPS recommended for continuous uptime and execution precision

License & Activation

  • Up to 5 activations per license (enough for desktop, VPS, and backups)


Launch Offer


Get it now for $79 (limited-time offer).
Test its full power with rental for only $35/3months.


Plus de l'auteur
Reversion Core H1
Fernando Dario Fuentes
Experts
ReversionCore H1 – USDCAD Mean Reversion Expert Advisor ReversionCore H1 is a professional-grade trading algorithm that applies a robust mean reversion logic on the USDCAD pair using the H1 timeframe. It is engineered for long-term capital preservation with moderate growth, ideal for traders who prefer reliability over hype. This EA identifies extreme price deviations using Bollinger Bands and confirms entries with RSI and EMA filters. Designed to operate once per day during key market hours, it
DAX MasterFlow H1 MT5
Fernando Dario Fuentes
Experts
DAX MasterFlow H1 — Expert Advisor for DAX30 (MetaTrader 4) Fully automated Expert Advisor for DAX (Germany 40 / DEUIDXEUR) on H1 timeframe. Product Overview DAX MasterFlow H1 is a professional-grade EA developed by KiaiTrading. It delivers both long and short position trading logic, combining trend-following signals with mean-reversion filters. The Advisor uses Heiken-Ashi, SMA, Hull Moving Average and ATR-based trailing stops, and is fully compatible with Darwinex and ECN brokers. Platform: Me
Reversion Core H1 MT5
Fernando Dario Fuentes
Experts
ReversionCore H1 – USDCAD Mean Reversion Expert Advisor ReversionCore H1 is a professional-grade trading algorithm that applies a robust mean reversion logic on the USDCAD pair using the H1 timeframe. It is engineered for long-term capital preservation with moderate growth, ideal for traders who prefer reliability over hype. This EA identifies extreme price deviations using Bollinger Bands and confirms entries with RSI and EMA filters. Designed to operate once per day during key market hours, it
