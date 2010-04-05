Dax Masterflow H1
DAX MasterFlow H1 — Expert Advisor for DAX30 (MetaTrader 5)
Fully automated Expert Advisor for DAX (Germany 40 / DEUIDXEUR) on H1 timeframe.
Product Overview
DAX MasterFlow H1 is a professional-grade EA developed by KiaiTrading. It delivers both long and short position trading logic, combining trend-following signals with mean-reversion filters. The Advisor uses Heiken-Ashi, SMA, Hull Moving Average and ATR-based trailing stops, and is fully compatible with Darwinex and ECN brokers.
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Symbol: DAX (DE40 / DEUIDXEUR)
Timeframe: H1
Logic: Dual-strategy (long/short) with dynamic risk parameters
Risk management: Fixed Stop Loss, trailing stop, break-even
No grid, no martingale, no over-optimization
Strategy Input Parameters
All parameters are clearly commented in the code, including:
MagicNumber , RiskPercent (0.5 %), StopLoss , TrailingStop , BE activation, etc.
Users can define lot size, stop-loss, trailing coefficients, and more
Designed for optimized operation in Strategy Tester and live trading
Backtest Summary (2015.08.01 – 2025.07.31, tick data, with swap and variable spreads)
|Metric
|Value
|Initial capital
|USD 10,000
|Net profit
|USD 5,281.17
|Profit factor
|1.49
|Maximum drawdown
|9.00% (USD 1,254.94)
|Total trades
|351
|Win rate
|48.15%
|Short trades win rate
|57.69%
|Long trades win rate
|44.13%
|Average profit per trade
|USD 15.05
|Largest trade
|+USD 729.04 / –USD 359.18
|Risk/reward ratio
|~1.6 : 1
|Expectancy (per trade)
|USD 15.05
|Return / DD ratio
|~4.2
|Tester modeling quality
|99.90%
Key Benefits
Realistic testing conditions: Tick-by-tick modeling, real swap costs, variable spread
Low-risk trading: Only 0.5% of capital risked per trade
Drawdown control: Maximum 9% drawdown even through volatile years
Balanced strategy: Works in both bullish and bearish environments
Professional execution: Compatible with funded accounts like Darwinex and FTMO
What’s Included
EX4 compiled Expert Advisor ready for deployment in MT4
.set file with recommended inputs (risk, timeframe, symbol)
PDF report with performance charts and metrics
Technical support via MQL5 messaging system
Recommended Usage
Initial capital: From USD 10,000, scalable by modifying RiskPercent
Broker compatibility: Brokers offering DAX instruments like DEUIDXEUR, DE40 or GER40
VPS recommended for continuous uptime and execution precision
License & Activation
Up to 5 activations per license (enough for desktop, VPS, and backups)
Launch Offer
Get it now for $79 (limited-time offer).
Test its full power with rental for only $35/3months.