DAX MasterFlow H1 — Expert Advisor for DAX30 (MetaTrader 5)

Fully automated Expert Advisor for DAX (Germany 40 / DEUIDXEUR) on H1 timeframe.

Product Overview

DAX MasterFlow H1 is a professional-grade EA developed by KiaiTrading. It delivers both long and short position trading logic, combining trend-following signals with mean-reversion filters. The Advisor uses Heiken-Ashi, SMA, Hull Moving Average and ATR-based trailing stops, and is fully compatible with Darwinex and ECN brokers.

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Symbol: DAX (DE40 / DEUIDXEUR)

Timeframe: H1

Logic: Dual-strategy (long/short) with dynamic risk parameters

Risk management: Fixed Stop Loss, trailing stop, break-even

No grid, no martingale, no over-optimization

Strategy Input Parameters

All parameters are clearly commented in the code, including:

MagicNumber , RiskPercent (0.5 %), StopLoss , TrailingStop , BE activation, etc.

Users can define lot size, stop-loss, trailing coefficients, and more

Designed for optimized operation in Strategy Tester and live trading

Backtest Summary (2015.08.01 – 2025.07.31, tick data, with swap and variable spreads)

Metric Value Initial capital USD 10,000 Net profit USD 5,281.17 Profit factor 1.49 Maximum drawdown 9.00% (USD 1,254.94) Total trades 351 Win rate 48.15% Short trades win rate 57.69% Long trades win rate 44.13% Average profit per trade USD 15.05 Largest trade +USD 729.04 / –USD 359.18 Risk/reward ratio ~1.6 : 1 Expectancy (per trade) USD 15.05 Return / DD ratio ~4.2 Tester modeling quality 99.90%

Key Benefits

Realistic testing conditions: Tick-by-tick modeling, real swap costs, variable spread

Low-risk trading: Only 0.5% of capital risked per trade

Drawdown control: Maximum 9% drawdown even through volatile years

Balanced strategy: Works in both bullish and bearish environments

Professional execution: Compatible with funded accounts like Darwinex and FTMO

What’s Included

EX4 compiled Expert Advisor ready for deployment in MT4

.set file with recommended inputs (risk, timeframe, symbol)

PDF report with performance charts and metrics

Technical support via MQL5 messaging system

Recommended Usage

Initial capital: From USD 10,000, scalable by modifying RiskPercent

Broker compatibility: Brokers offering DAX instruments like DEUIDXEUR, DE40 or GER40

VPS recommended for continuous uptime and execution precision

License & Activation

Up to 5 activations per license (enough for desktop, VPS, and backups)



Launch Offer

Get it now for $79 (limited-time offer).

Test its full power with rental for only $35/3months.



