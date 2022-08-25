Air gold so good H1

Air gold so good H1  is created based on price movements and time as well as mathematical ideals.

EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. There is stable take profit and stop loss.

Such a system allows you to quickly increase your account balance and keep your losses in place.

Profit and loss for each broker is not the same, try to test before using it.

Don't rush to buy an EA, test it to be sure and like it before you buy it.

The Expert is very simple to use. You don't need optimization for it, it has been already done for you. 

Settings of EA are very simple. Even new be can understand it.

The EA setting can use standard value but if you want the port to grow faster, set the int lot trade to 0.2.

Requirements for stable operation of the  Air gold so good H1

  • VPS with minimal ping to the broker's server
  • deposit from $10
  • Timeframe: H1 only
  • XAUUSD only


All my programs are available only on the website mql5.com. Fakes on the Internet have nothing to do with the original and do not repeat the strategy of the EA

Warnings: Good result in the past does not guarantee good results in the future. Trading is high risky business.





