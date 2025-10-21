Shooter Gold IQ – Expert Advisor for Gold Trading

Maximize your trading potential with Shooter Gold IQ, a smart and safe Expert Advisor designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). This EA is built to provide a secure and consistent trading experience, especially suitable for micro accounts (cent accounts).

✅ Key Features:

Designed to work efficiently on any timeframe, giving you flexibility and control.

Optimized for low-risk trading, making it ideal for accounts starting from $1000 or cent accounts.

Automatic trade management with dynamic lot sizing, take profit adjustment, and risk protection.

Real-time dashboard on the chart showing account balance, profit, leverage, and broker info.

Works continuously, taking advantage of market opportunities without manual intervention.

💡 Recommended Usage:

Best suited for small accounts to maximize safety while growing your balance steadily.

Primary trading pair: Gold (XAUUSD).

Can be applied on any timeframe, allowing for both short-term and long-term trading strategies.

Designed to protect your capital while maintaining consistent performance.

Shooter Gold IQ is your reliable companion for safe and intelligent trading, helping you navigate the gold market efficiently without unnecessary stress.