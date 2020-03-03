Gold Of Queen

Queen of Gold MT5: XAUUSD (1.01.2025 to 31.12.2025)

Command the Gold Market. Transform $1,000 into $13,000+.

Stop buying software and start investing in a proven profit engine. The Queen of Gold is a premier Expert Advisor specifically engineered to dominate XAUUSD. It doesn't just trade; it conquers market trends to deliver institutional-grade returns for retail traders.

The Royal Performance (Verified Results)

The attached high-quality backtest data reveals the true power of this algorithm:

Explosive Growth : Turned a $1,000 initial deposit into a Total Net Profit of $12,493.90 in just one year.

Exceptional Efficiency : Boasts a high Profit Factor of 3.33 , proving the strategy wins far more than it loses.

High Reward Trades: With an Average Profit Trade of $1,984.42 compared to an average loss of only $357.73, the Queen ensures your winners are massive.

Why Queen of Gold? Precision Breakout Logic : Engineered to identify high-conviction trend breakouts on the M15 and H4 timeframes, entering only when the probability of a "Big Move" is at its peak.

Smart Capital Preservation : Unlike "Devil" or high-risk EAs, the Queen uses a Strict Margin Guard , ensuring it survives the most volatile market conditions without triggering stop-outs.

Zero Risky Methods : Absolutely No Martingale, No Grid, and No Arbitrage . This is pure, logical trend-following trading.

Fully Adaptive: Automatically detects your broker's filling modes (FOK/IOC) and normalizes every lot size and price point for flawless execution.

Reliable Recovery: A Recovery Factor of 2.79 demonstrates the EA's resilience and ability to bounce back quickly from market shifts.