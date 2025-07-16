Fer Goldhunter

Fer Goldhunter works by opening trades in favor of the trend, using three moving averages and an ADX filter. The EA has dynamic lot size, increasing based on account growth; take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop options are optimized to deliver optimal results on an M15 timeframe with XAUUSD (Gold/Dollar).


Characteristics:

The bot is optimized to work with XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. It can be optimized for use with other symbols.


Recommended balance:

  • 50 USD with a CENT account
  • 500 USD with a STANDARD account
  • 50,000 USD for FUNDING ACCOUNTS


To obtain the rest of the optimized sets please request them via private message.


Configurable parameters:

  • Fixed lot size
  • Dynamic lot size based on the account balance: The lot size increases as the account balance increases.
  • Take Profit
  • Stop Loss
  • Trailing Stop
  • Maximum number of trades the EA can open
  • Grid
  • Distance between grid trades
  • Martingale multiplier
  • Maximum number of grid trades you can open
  • Moving averages: Moving average settings
  • Trading time filter
  • Maximum daily drawdown limit: If the maximum daily drawdown is reached, the bot stops trading until the next day (ideal for funding account phases)
  • Total profit target in percentage
  • ADX filter: Trade with a market in a sideways range, a trend, or both


Support:

Request optimized sets and support via MQL5 private message.


