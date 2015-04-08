Global Trade Plan EA MT5

Global Trade Plan EA is a powerful breakout scalping robot specially designed and optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It uses a cutting-edge algorithm to detect precise breakout zones during periods of high volatility and executes trades with strict risk control. Built for aggressive short-term trading, the EA ensures rapid profit targeting using fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels—without the use of dangerous strategies like Martingale or Grid.

This EA is designed to operate fully automatically, minimizing human intervention. The embedded Advanced Trading Logic Engine dynamically adapts to changing market volatility, capturing price impulses with high efficiency. It's built to work with as low as $100 starting capital and does not require complex setup—just plug and trade.



Key Advantages

  • Fully automated scalping strategy optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).
  • No Martingale, No Grid – safe and stable approach.
  • Always uses Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect your capital.
  • Works with a small account starting from just $100.
  • Advanced volatility detection to time breakouts effectively.
  • Includes virtual pending order system to enhance entry precision.
  • Includes trade pause filter before high-impact news to avoid slippage.
  • Supports both fixed lots and risk-based lot sizing.
  • Trailing stop system and breakeven logic built-in.
  • Multi-timeframe logic (M15-H1) for improved signal quality.


Trading Requirements

  • To get the best performance from Global Trade Plan EA, the following setup is recommended:
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframes: M15, M30, or H1
  • Broker: Raw or ECN broker with low spreads
  • Spreads: Preferably below 15 points on XAUUSD
  • Stop Level: 0 points (or minimal)
  • Execution Speed: VPS latency below 4ms (Best with MQL5 VPS)
  • Account Type: 5-digit brokers (important for precision)
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended


Input Parameters

  • Lots Management
    • LotsType: Select any of lots management type .
    • EquityPercent: Lot is chosen automatically based on percentage of the equity.
    • FixedLots: Fixed Lots.
    • UseMarginPercent: Lot is chosen automatically based on percentage of the full margin value. example if you set 100% then EA open lots size based on 100% of free margin.
    • XBalance: Lot will increase base XBalance amount. Calculate is (Your Current Balance/XBalance * LotsizePerXBalance = Your current lots size).
    • LotsizePerXBalance: Lot size of XBalance. 

  • EA Configurations
    • TakeProfit: TakeProfit (in points).
    • StopLoss: Initial StopLoss (in points).

  • Break Event
    • Break Even On : Enable Break Event.
    • BreakEvent Start: profit (distance from entry price to current price, in points) when the break even is activated.
    • BreakEvent Stop: distance from entry price to which the stop loss is moved

  • Trailing Stop
    • Trailing On : Enable Trailing Stop.
    • Trailing Stop (0 - disable): distance from entry price (in points) when the trailing stop is activated.
    • Trailing Step: Step (in points) of trailing stop.

  • Time Configurations
    • GMT Mode: Select any of GMT offset mode of the broker server time.
    • Auto GMT (not for tester!): Automatic GMT adjustment (recommended);
    • Manual GMT offset: Manual GMT correction, used for backtests..
    • OpenMinute: EA operation start minute.
    • Trade Open Time: Trade open time.
    • Trade End Time: Trade close time.
    • Friday End Time: Trade close time only for Friday.
    • MondayTrade-FridayTrade: Trade OFF/ON weekly day.

  • Basic Configurations
    • Maximum Spread: Maximum spreads limit.
    • CloseOrderOnSpread: Delete pending order if Spreads reach Max Spreads.
    • Custom Commission (USD per lot): Commission for per standard lot (not used by most of brokers).
    • SLWithSpreads: If true, Spreads will add with Stoploss.
    • ResetSLforSlippages: If true, Stoploss will be reset if stoploss change for slippages.
    • Slippage: Maximum slippage value.
    • Magic: Magic Number.



Official Channel

To get product news, setting files, and free indicators, please subscribe to our Official Channel.


Author

Mohammad Ali, technical analyst and speculator, software engineer and founder of MEETALGO LLC.‌

