AI Golden Pilot

AI Golden Pilot – Expert Advisor for XAU/USD on MetaTrader 4

AI Golden Pilot is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD pair (gold vs. US dollar). This EA applies a technical approach based on a combination of tree strategies: detection of support/resistance zones ,candlestick pattern recognition and SmartPrice accion.

It is intended for traders seeking an automated tool with a clear and adaptable entry logic, suitable for the London and New York sessions.

Main Features:

  • Combined strategy:

    • Automatic detection of key support and resistance zones

    • Analysis of candlestick patterns

    • SmartPrice accion

  • Operates exclusively on XAU/USD

  • Recommended sessions: London, New York, or continuous 24/5

  • Customizable risk management

  • Time-based trading filter

  • Adjustable parameters for greater control

Available Parameters:

  • Risk_Per_Trade : Percentage of balance allocated per trade

  • Lot_Size : Fixed lot size (if risk control is disabled)

  • Enable_TP_SL : Enables automatic Take Profit and Stop Loss

  • Time_Filter : Specifies trading hours

  • Magic_Number : Unique identifier for EA trades

  • Trade_Direction : Buy / Sell / Both

  • Max_Spread : Maximum allowed spread

  • News_Filter : Optional news filter (if supported by the broker)

Recommendations:

  • Trading pair: XAU/USD

  • Recommended timeframe: M15

  • Use with an ECN broker offering low spreads

  • VPS hosting recommended for 24/5 operation

AI Golden Pilot offers a strategy based on technical analysis and customizable risk management. It is highly recommended to test on a demo account before applying it to a live environment.

For any technical questions or support, you can contact the author directly through the MQL5 platform.


