Prime Edge Ultimate Strategy
- Experts
- Akaradej Sobhonchitta
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
📘 Prime Edge – Ultimate Strategy
Prime Edge is a professional-grade automated trading system designed for high-performance, multi-chart execution. Built from over 8 years of live trading experience, it combines deep technical precision with safety, flexibility, and powerful entry logic.
🔹 Key Features:
✔️ Supports **up to 16 charts trading simultaneously**
✔️ Provides **20 unique entry combinations** – each constructed with complex, professional-grade technical confirmations
✔️ Triple Confirmation Engine:
• Strict RSI Rebound
• BOS / CHoCH Price Action Structures
• MTF Filter (Trend or Divergence-Based)
⚙️ Smart Order Management:
• Automatic Pending Order Placement
• BOS / CHoCH Structural Break Logic
• Slow-Recovery Grid Martingale System
• Adjustable Take Profit and Backup TP per level
• Multi-entry per signal – without overlapping logic
• Enforced 1 Magic Number per Symbol per Timeframe
🔍 Clear Order Comments: Every order shows its triggering signal in comment format for easy tracking and review.
📊 Recommended Settings (for $100,000 standard account / 8 pairs):
| Symbol | Lot Size |
|------------------|----------|
| XAUUSD | 0.08 |
| XAGUSD | 0.04 |
| BTCUSD | 0.08 |
| ETHUSD | 0.12 |
| EURUSD | 0.09 |
| GBPUSD | 0.12 |
| USDJPY | 0.12 |
| AUDUSD | 0.12 |
💰 Rental Price:
• 1 Month: $2,999
• 3 Months: $9,599
(*Price may increase based on product ranking and live performance updates*)
🟢 Live Account (Myfxbook):
🟢 EA on MQL5 Market: