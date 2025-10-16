Prime Edge Ultimate Strategy

📘 Prime Edge – Ultimate Strategy

Prime Edge is a professional-grade automated trading system designed for high-performance, multi-chart execution. Built from over 8 years of live trading experience, it combines deep technical precision with safety, flexibility, and powerful entry logic.

🔹 Key Features:

✔️ Supports **up to 16 charts trading simultaneously**  
✔️ Provides **20 unique entry combinations** – each constructed with complex, professional-grade technical confirmations  
✔️ Triple Confirmation Engine:  
• Strict RSI Rebound  
• BOS / CHoCH Price Action Structures  
• MTF Filter (Trend or Divergence-Based)  

⚙️ Smart Order Management:  
• Automatic Pending Order Placement  
• BOS / CHoCH Structural Break Logic  
• Slow-Recovery Grid Martingale System  
• Adjustable Take Profit and Backup TP per level  
• Multi-entry per signal – without overlapping logic  
• Enforced 1 Magic Number per Symbol per Timeframe  

🔍 Clear Order Comments: Every order shows its triggering signal in comment format for easy tracking and review.

📊 Recommended Settings (for $100,000 standard account / 8 pairs):

| Symbol           | Lot Size |
|------------------|----------|
| XAUUSD           | 0.08     |
| XAGUSD           | 0.04     |
| BTCUSD           | 0.08     |
| ETHUSD           | 0.12     |
| EURUSD           | 0.09     |
| GBPUSD           | 0.12     |
| USDJPY           | 0.12     |
| AUDUSD           | 0.12     |

💰 Rental Price:
• 1 Month: $2,999  
• 3 Months: $9,599  
(*Price may increase based on product ranking and live performance updates*)

🟢 Live Account (Myfxbook):  

🟢 EA on MQL5 Market:  


