📘 Prime Edge – Ultimate Strategy





Prime Edge is a professional-grade automated trading system designed for high-performance, multi-chart execution. Built from over 8 years of live trading experience, it combines deep technical precision with safety, flexibility, and powerful entry logic.





🔹 Key Features:





✔️ Supports **up to 16 charts trading simultaneously**

✔️ Provides **20 unique entry combinations** – each constructed with complex, professional-grade technical confirmations

✔️ Triple Confirmation Engine:

• Strict RSI Rebound

• BOS / CHoCH Price Action Structures

• MTF Filter (Trend or Divergence-Based)





⚙️ Smart Order Management:

• Automatic Pending Order Placement

• BOS / CHoCH Structural Break Logic

• Slow-Recovery Grid Martingale System

• Adjustable Take Profit and Backup TP per level

• Multi-entry per signal – without overlapping logic

• Enforced 1 Magic Number per Symbol per Timeframe





🔍 Clear Order Comments: Every order shows its triggering signal in comment format for easy tracking and review.





📊 Recommended Settings (for $100,000 standard account / 8 pairs):





| Symbol | Lot Size |

|------------------|----------|

| XAUUSD | 0.08 |

| XAGUSD | 0.04 |

| BTCUSD | 0.08 |

| ETHUSD | 0.12 |

| EURUSD | 0.09 |

| GBPUSD | 0.12 |

| USDJPY | 0.12 |

| AUDUSD | 0.12 |





💰 Rental Price:

• 1 Month: $2,999

• 3 Months: $9,599

(*Price may increase based on product ranking and live performance updates*)





