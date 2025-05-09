MLT Ea

This is multicurrency EA using market to open trade. Have professional internal calculation open trade to max higher accuracy. Min risk with multiple currency trade, will hedge the non profit trade and natural loss with other currency trade. Spread Recommended less than 40 pips. All broker can use. You can add more currency to trade. Recommended reserve 1k usd for very min risk with initial 0.01 lot. Hight risk high return  using 300usd equity open base lot 0.01.

signal 1: No swap, but this EA, Swap account also can use
              https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2308367?source=Site+Signals+My

Signal 2: ECN account, International Broker, Pepperstone. Have swap and commission charges acc. Suitable all user.

              https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2319996?source=Site+Signals+My

For some of them have buy EA: Make sure using SET file
                                                You can Download set file here
                                                https://drive.google.com/file/d/15Bkm4wBkr5c6WRMsV0zGPoXb441wo3Ip/view?usp=sharing

                                                What need to edit is base on equity or balance, each 1k open initial lot 0.01。 
                                                If your acc have 10k, then you can set initial lot 0.10
                                                For some of them want lowest risk, can also adjust distance pip each trade , 35 until 100 pip, base on your like. But recommended using SET file setting.

