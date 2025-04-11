Bulk closing MT5

This EA will not automatically open the position, open the position needs the user manually!! MT5 position profit/loss up to the set amount of automatic closing EA\n will open the position is the apprentice, will close the position is the master, when all your order profit reaches the amount you set, the ea will automatically help you to close the position in bulk, the loss value will also be all closed
Recommended time frame: Any time frame will work, but we like to use the M5, M15, M30 and H1 as good choices as well!

Recommended trading varieties: Any variety The best trading varieties we like to use are XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF on the M15 time frame

If you have any questions, please contact: QQ:2813871972 wechat: FX-AIEA Email: 2813871972@qq.com
Produits recommandés
Position Trader EA MT5
LEE SAMSON
5 (2)
Experts
Transformez n'importe quelle stratégie de trading en une stratégie de trading de positions ou négociez les stratégies de trading de positions éprouvées basées sur le RSI et l'ADR, y compris un système de contrôle automatisé des retraits pour les positions qui évoluent contre vous. Cet EA est une évolution et une simplification de l'EA MRA qui est utilisé depuis de nombreuses années pour les stratégies de trading de positions enseignées sur le site Web Market Structure Trader. Consultez mon prof
ArfHedgeMarti
Arif Alkin
Experts
Please contact me for the original version. (The original will be sent from my EA Telegram account.) Hedge Martingale EA. Works only on the MT4 platform. It works on all pairs, but the most ideal symbol is XAUUSD. Recommended broker and account type: Exness Cent account. It is recommended to use it with a minimum balance of $1,000. It provides approximately 40-80% monthly profit. Hedging is more secure. The screenshots are of Exness Cent Real account transactions, not backtest results. I can s
GoldMaster EA
Cristian-silvian Olteanu
Experts
GoldMaster EA pour le trading de XAU/USD sur MetaTrader 5 Le GoldMaster EA est un outil de trading entièrement automatisé conçu pour le trading de XAU/USD (or) sur la plateforme MetaTrader 5. Il s’adresse aux traders recherchant une approche simple et souhaitant explorer le trading automatisé sans configurations complexes. Caractéristiques : Trading automatisé : L’EA gère toutes les opérations de trading de manière autonome. Configuration préconfigurée : Aucune configuration manuelle n’est néc
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experts
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Experts
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
Profit Only MT5
Aleksandr Bebishev
Experts
Only profit! This is a smart grid trading robot.  It works on my original algorithm!  At  medium  risks, it shows more than 100%  profit  per year.  ( Tested exclusively on real ticks and real accounts ) This robot is created to receive income more than any bank offers. It trades automatically around the clock on any currency pair!   ( I do not recommend "exotic" currency pairs ) Adjustable   risks.  Adjustable position volume. Adjustable mesh pitch. Adjustable profit level. Not tied to a time f
Skullper
Anesu Mavhura
Experts
Visit Tradinbots4u.com to download this bot at a discounted price To use this expert advisor you must have: 1000$  min deposit Leverage 1:100 A trading account that only trades standard lots A VPS for optimal performance. A hedge account Trading is a risky investment. Unfortunately many traders blow their accounts because they lack patience or they fail to commit to their strategy. This is why some people decide to trade using a expert advisor.  My expert advisor Skullper is a fully automated
Gold Titan MT5
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
The Gold Titan is an automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader platform, developed specifically for the XAU/USD (gold) instrument. It analyzes market data and executes trades based on predefined parameters, supporting traders in their decision-making process. Key Features: • Optimized for XAU/USD Designed with the volatility of gold in mind, making it suitable for trading the gold/US dollar pair. • Combined Market Analysis Uses a mix of technical indicators, price action patterns, and volume
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Smart Prop Firm Trader
Fhulufhelo Norman Mamushiana
Experts
NOTE: FOR SETTINGS AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT HERE IS OUR SMART MONEY TELEGRAM LINK:  https://t.me/ +g51Apb2W5Ck0ZGFk WHAT IS SMART MONEY EA? Smart Money EA is not just another trading robot. It's a high precision trend following EA that leverages the Smart Money concept, price action, and market momentum to enter trades with exceptional accuracy." It's your all-in-one solution for trading EURUSD, Crude Oil, Nasdaq 100, Germany 40, and even volatility indices, including Step index . STAY INFORMED AN
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
Experts
Explosive Breakout Hunter est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu pour maximiser les profits en capturant des cassures puissantes. Avec un taux de réussite d’environ 50 % et seulement quelques entrées par mois, cet EA privilégie la qualité plutôt que la quantité. Il attend patiemment les meilleures opportunités et accumule des gains importants de manière régulière. Découvrez le potentiel de cet EA en consultant les résultats des backtests dans les captures d’écran. N’hésitez pas également à essayer la
US30 Evening Breakout
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130992?source=Site+Profile  MT4 Version Trading US30, one of the most traded Indexes in the market, demands patience, a strategy and good risk management. US30 Evening Breakout seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system . The robot is thoroughly tested from 2019 until now. With 0.01 lotsize it has never exceeded 6% ($600) Drawdown on a $10.000 dollar account. (This is different from other brokers, there are also brokers where 0.01 lot
MSG Method Indicator
Stephanus Potgieter
Indicateurs
Discover the MSG Method: Master the Major Session Gap for Consistent Forex Profits Unlock the power of the MSG Method – our proprietary Major Session Gap strategy designed to capture high-probability trades during key market session transitions. Developed by the T1 FX Team, this innovative approach leverages algorithmic precision to identify and exploit price gaps between major trading sessions (London, New York, and Tokyo). Why Choose the MSG Method? High-Probability Setups : Focuses on session
VR Smart Grid MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.35 (26)
Experts
VR Smart Grid - Smart Trading Robot (Advisor), qui est capable de par étapes pour fermer de nombreuses postes de marché avec un profit donné par le commerçant. La fermeture progressive des petites pièces aide à réduire rapidement et efficacement les risques. L'algorithme de stratégie commerciale comprend plusieurs stratégies de trading soigneusement élaborées . La stratégie fondamentale consiste à créer une grille de positions et une fermeture partielle des positions avec un profit fixe. Le rob
TSO Loss Management MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Loss Management is an Expert Advisor that incorporates advanced mechanics to eliminate losses from losing trades. Adapts to diverse market conditions and micromanages each position to cover losses as fast as possible and with minimum risk It uses all the tools of the TSO Signal Builder EA - almost infinite entry/exit strategies Add negative management to any strategy (manual or automated) to eliminate losing trades No pending orders placed Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended Allows for
Smart Order Blocks EA
Fillipe Dos Santos
Experts
Smart Order Blocks EA - Automated Trading with OrderBlocks Description The Smart Order Blocks EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to identify, visualize, and automatically trade based on Order Block formations - a powerful concept used by many traders. This tool is quite comprehensive, capable of detecting market opportunities with precision and executing strategies autonomously. What are Order Blocks? Order Blocks are specific areas on the chart that represent zones of support and resista
EA Morpheus MT5
Ruslan Pishun
3.57 (7)
Experts
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a ver
Recovery Manager Pro MT5
Ianina Nadirova
4.55 (11)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Neo Breakout MT5
Mathewstwapalisha Mulwafu
Experts
Breakout EA based  on   advanced strategy , generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price ranges. Data has been collected for over 15 years to produce model strategy.  The strategy,  filters out  false signals and  performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses advanced adaptive trailing stop. specifically optimized for EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,EURJPY,GBPJPY The E
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
Experts
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
Golden Retriever
Alexander Daneel Muller
Experts
Golden Retriever est l'un de mes meilleurs EA à ce jour. Je suis trader à temps plein depuis 17 ans. Mes méthodes tournent toutes autour de petits profits, de positions courtes et d'un faible risque. Mon expérience montre qu'un bénéfice mensuel de 2 à 3% en utilisant une combinaison de systèmes commerciaux est le meilleur moyen d'avoir une carrière longue et efficace dans le trading. Il a été développé en utilisant 17 ans d'expérience dans le trading en direct avec la stratégie de révision m
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
News Hedging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
Daily Forex Edge
Shady Ahmed Ali Obda
Experts
This program works on the MT5 platform and on a time frame  4 Hours , and the minimum deposit amount must be at least $ 3000 and achieve profits of up to 100% of the deposit amount and is compatible with most MT5 platforms and achieves the best results with the EUR/USD pair and therefore it is the best with this pair only One of the best programs for scalping traders fans
Xetera Multi TP Manager for FX
Oteng Micheal
Experts
XETERA MULTI TP MANAGER Xetera Multi TP Manager for FX is an Expert Advisor specially designed for Forex on the Meta Trader 5 platform to manage trades even while you are away or asleep. Many Forex Signal Services out there use multiple take profit levels such as TP1, TP2, and TP3. The signal services give you multiple target levels to increase your profit, but the problem is you always need to monitor your trades and move the Stop Loss, trailing.   So, we fixed this issue by developing our EA t
BTC Digger AI
Michal Kudela
Experts
The EA was created using AI. It consists of 5 strategies that trade simultaneously. The EA always sets a Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP), but it uses multiple exit conditions. It enters trades either with a limit order or at market price. For low risk, I recommend using 1% money management (MM), for medium risk 5%, and for high risk up to 25%. The strategy does not include Martingale or Grid settings.
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (330)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   LMAX The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rej
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (5)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.69 (16)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Version 11.0 - Français Mean Machine GPT Version 11.0 - Où l'Intelligence Institutionnelle Rencontre le Trading Spécialisé Depuis que nous avons été pionniers de l'intégration authentique de l'IA dans le trading algorithmique, nous avons affiné cette approche à travers de multiples cycles de marché, régimes économiques et évolutions technologiques. Ce qui a commencé comme notre conviction que l'apprentissage automatique adaptatif représente la progression naturelle du trading q
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Experts
MultiWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Grâce à une large diversification sur neuf paires de devises corrélées (et même certaines typiquement “tendancielles”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP et GBPCAD — il capture les mouvements de prix revenant à la moyenne après de forts impulsions directionnelles. Après l’achat, veuillez m’envoyer un message privé pour recevoir les inst
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.42 (48)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.51 (134)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (35)
Experts
AIQ Version 5.0 - Intelligence Autonome par Architecture Institutionnelle L'évolution de l'automatisation basée sur des règles vers une intelligence autonome véritable représente la progression naturelle du trading algorithmique. Ce que les desks quantitatifs institutionnels ont commencé à explorer il y a plus d'une décennie a mûri en implémentation pratique. AIQ Version 5.0 incarne cette maturation : analyse IA multi-modèles sophistiquée, architecture de validation indépendante et systèmes d'a
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Wave Master
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Experts
Wave Master – Combined 10 Waves Strategies 10 advanced wave-based signals in one EA for Forex, Gold, Bitcoin & Indices Wave Master EA - User Manual & Set Files   Live Signals & Other Products Wave Master fuses ten powerful “Waves” strategies—Ultra Trend Breakout, Impulse / Correction Combo, Momentum Rebound, Divergence-Driven Entry, Fractal Extremes, Volume-Enhanced Signals, Multi-Wave Alignment, Retracement Reversal, Composite Confluence, and Advanced Fractal Divergence—into a single, fully co
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
À propos de APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) est un Expert Advisor (EA) basé sur une stratégie de retour à la moyenne . Il est conçu pour détecter les mouvements de prix excessifs et réagir avec une logique contrarienne selon des conditions prédéfinies. Le système intègre des mécanismes de gestion du risque, tels qu’un limiteur de perte quotidienne et une fonction de clôture automatique en cas de profit. Les utilisateurs peuvent ajuster les paramètres en fonction de la taille du comp
Gold Trend X
Thang Chu
5 (1)
Experts
This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Gold Trend X  is a multi systems - multi timeframes EA that trades gold exclusively. It has several internal systems to define trends and will try to follow intraday momentum with good Reward to risk ratio. This is one of the rare gold EA that have average profit > average loss and therefore have good risk management and very sustainable in the lon
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Nagara Expert
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
I present you the settings and parameters of the   Nagara   bot, an ultramodern tool for working in the Forex market. This bot uses advanced capital management technologies and market analysis to determine the trends and make reasonable trading decisions. In addition, it is equipped with a flexible control and protection system for each position. Currency pairs for trading: Eurusd, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDSHF, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, G
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (36)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — Expert Advisor MT5 Présentation Système automatisé pour XAUUSD (or) et principales paires Forex . Gère entrées, SL/TP, trailing et contrôle du drawdown selon des règles claires. Aucune garantie de profit ; voir l’avertissement sur les risques. Exigences Plateforme : MetaTrader 5 Compte : ECN/RAW recommandé Connexion : 24/7 (VPS conseillé) Unités de temps : M1–H4 Mise en route Activer Algo Trading . Attacher l’EA au graphique (un symbole par graphique). Dans Inputs, AI_Ac
Tree Of Life MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Stratégie de trading En live depuis 4 mois Après l'achat, tous mes produits resteront gratuits à vie.  Télécharger le fichier de configuration Or M1 | Compte ECN : Compatible avec tout broker 1. Stratégie de piège de rupture Une fois les conditions de marché confirmées, l'EA place deux ordres en attente simultanés dans des directions opposées : Un ordre Buy Stop au-dessus du prix actuel Un ordre Sell Stop en dessous du prix actuel Cette configuration garantit que l'E
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
Désolé pour l’excellente performance de 340% par an ! Oui, vous avez bien lu : ces résultats de backtest à 340% par an sont presque indécemment bons. Mais ne vous méprenez pas – ce n’est pas un coup de marketing, mais le fruit d’une programmation rigoureuse et de tests honnêtes. Bien entendu, de tels rendements de rêve ne sont pas réalistes sur le long terme, car après quelques années, tout EA finit par atteindre la limite des tailles de lots en backtest. Malgré tout : Stealth 150 DE40 mo
Compound Interest Moon
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
Compound Interest Moon brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
OptiBot CAC40 Expert Advisor
Alix Christian Daniel Boccacino
Experts
OptiBot CAC40 – Conseiller expert en trading automatisé Bonjour commerçants ! Je suis   OptiBot CAC40   , un Expert Advisor conçu pour dominer l'indice phare de la Bourse de Paris. Ma mission : identifier avec précision les meilleures opportunités de trading sur le CAC40 et mettre en œuvre des stratégies optimisées pour maximiser vos profits tout en minimisant les risques. IMPORTANT :   Après votre achat, rendez-vous sur   optibot-trading.com pour accéder à nos guides et conseils. Si vous n'av
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
Experts
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
Plus de l'auteur
SmartClosingPanel
Xin You Lin
Experts
本EA通过智能AI程序筛选符合条件的订单，以毫秒级极速按使用者任意条件进行平仓； 帮助交易员快速 平盈利单：平仓该图表品种所有盈利的单，获得利润； 帮助交易员快速 平亏损单：平仓该图表品种所有亏损的单，截断亏损； 帮助交易员快速 SELL平仓：平仓该图表品种所有SELL的单，快速解套锁仓； 帮助交易员快速 BUY平仓:平仓该图表品种所有BUY的单， 快速解套锁仓； 帮助交易员快速 全部平仓:平仓该图表品种所有单，快速落袋为安。 智能快速平仓面板:共五个按钮 平盈利单:平仓该图表品种所有盈利的单 平亏损单:平仓该图表品种所有亏损的单 SELL平仓:平仓该图表品种所有SELL的单 BUY平仓:平仓该图表品种所有BUY的单 全部平仓:平仓该图表品种所有单
Automatic TPSL
Xin You Lin
Utilitaires
Arrêt automatique des profits et des pertes: L’ea utilise des programmes avancés d’intelligence artificielle, Suivi en temps réel de l’état des commandes graphiques, Capture précise des ordres de clôture sur un graphique avec une EA chargée, Cet EA ajoute automatiquement un ordre stop profit par stop profit défini, Economisez considérablement le temps des traders pour placer des ordres. Après avoir placé un ordre, l’ea ajoute automatiquement stop-profit et stop-loss Ajoutez également une
Modify TP SL in batches MT4
Xin You Lin
Utilitaires
The main function of this EA: use AI to quickly capture the price of the order, batch modify the stop profit and stop loss to the specified price position. For example, you have 5 buy orders for XAUUSD, and the opening prices are 2510, 2508, 2506, 2504, 2495 respectively. You can modify the stop profit to 2530 and the stop loss to 2480 through this EA batch. Good luck with your deal! Wechat: FX-AIEA QQ: 2813871972 Email: lxy284628@163.com Wechat public account: Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com Welcome
T3 highlow activator MTF
Xin You Lin
Indicateurs
江恩理论 江恩理论是金融市场分析中的一种重要工具，它基于市场周期性和自然法则的假设，通过特定的技术分析工具来预测市场走势。江恩理论的主要内容包括： 市场周期 ：江恩认为市场存在周期性波动，这些周期可以通过特定的时间周期和价格周期来识别。 价格和时间 ：江恩理论强调价格和时间之间的相互作用，认为两者是市场分析的关键要素。 江恩角度线 ：这是江恩理论中的一种重要技术分析工具，用于识别市场的支撑和阻力水平。 江恩轮中轮 ：又称“江恩圆形图”，是江恩发明的另一种重要技术分析工具，用于预测市场的未来走势。 量化分析 ：T3指标可能通过特定的数学模型或算法来量化市场的行为或特征。 趋势识别 ：T3指标可能用于识别市场的趋势方向，包括上升趋势、下降趋势或横向整理。 交易信号 ：基于T3指标的分析，投资者可能能够获得买入或卖出的交易信号。
Arbitrage Indicators
Xin You Lin
Indicateurs
Arbitrage Indicators is a professional and easy-to-use Forex trading indicator that uses the best trading principles of the latest AI arbitrage models. This indicator provides accurate buy and sell signals. Applies to currency pairs only. It has six different metrics options, MACD, KDJ, RSI, CCI, RVI, DEMARK. It can be freely switched by users, and intuitively shows the direction and reversal signal of the currency pair. When the two lines cross colors, the currency has a high probability of rev
AI Fibonacci Indicators
Xin You Lin
Indicateurs
AI Fibonacci Indicators (Non-Redraw) is a professional and easy-to-use AI fully automated Fibonacci generator Forex trading indicator that uses the latest AI technology to automatically identify accurate Fibonacci positions on charts and automatically plot them on charts. This indicator provides accurate Fibonacci important price positions. Applicable to any currency pair and other products. It has seven function switches, There are five different Fibonacci types (" Fibonacci retracement line "
TwoLineMACD
Xin You Lin
Indicateurs
Two line MACD index composition MACD line (express line) : Usually calculated by subtracting the 12-cycle EMA from the 26-cycle EMA, it is more sensitive to price changes, can quickly reflect the change of the recent price trend, its fluctuation is relatively frequent, used to capture the dynamics of short-term market trends. Signal line (slow line) : Generally a 9-cycle EMA of the MACD line, its role is to smooth the MACD line, filter out some short-term noise and false signals, make the indic
AI Supertrend timely alerts
Xin You Lin
Indicateurs
AI Supertrend timely alerts MT4 Super Trend timely reminder indicator introduction I. Overview of indicators The MT4 Super Trend Alert Indicator is a technical analysis tool specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to help traders accurately capture changes in market trends and send timely signals to alert traders to potential trading opportunities. It is based on a unique AI-based algorithm that takes into account factors such as price volatility, trend strength, and market volatil
AI T3 MA Super Fill
Xin You Lin
Indicateurs
MT4 platform AI T3 MA Super Fill indicator use introduction I. Overview of indicators The AI T3 MA Super Fill indicator is a powerful analytical tool that combines advanced algorithms and T3 moving average technology to provide traders on the MT4 platform with accurate market trend judgments and trading signals. It uses intelligent algorithms to deeply process the price data, and displays the changes of the T3 moving average in a unique way to help traders more effectively grasp the market dyn
MT4CandleTime
Xin You Lin
Indicateurs
MT4CandleTime index introduction MT4CandleTime is an indicator for the MT4 platform, which can display the remaining time of the current K line in the form of an intuitive digital countdown, which is convenient for traders to grasp the trading rhythm. Precise time control: The MT4CandleTime indicator provides traders with extremely accurate K-line remaining time data, enabling them to fine manage the time rhythm in the trading process, avoiding the hasty or delayed trading decisions caused by
AI Color Gradient Volume
Xin You Lin
Indicateurs
Introduction to the use of MT4 platform AI Color Gradient Volume indicators I. Overview of indicators AI Color Gradient Volume is an innovative volume analysis indicator based on artificial intelligence technology for the MT4 platform. By converting the volume data into an intuitive color gradient graph, it helps traders to have a more acute insight into the inflow and outflow of funds in the market and the strength of the buying and selling forces, so as to provide strong support for trading
MT4 ATR Stops
Xin You Lin
Indicateurs
MT4 ATR Stops indicator introduction: This is a dynamic support resistance indicator based on average true volatility (ATR) that calculates the volatility of the price, plots the channel on a K chart, and suggests trading timing with intuitive color and dot-like signals. Open and close positions 1. Go long (go long) Signal feature: The color of the K line changes to green, and a green dot appears on the chart. Logic: Price broke above the dynamic upper track resistance calculated by ATR, indica
Modify TP SL in batches MT5
Xin You Lin
Utilitaires
The main function of this EA: Quick batch modification stop profit stop loss to the specified price position. For example: you have five XAUUSD  BUY orders, the opening price is 2510, 2508, 2506, 2504, 2495you can through this EA, batch unified change the profit is 2530, stop loss is 2480.Good luck with your deal! Wechat：FX-AIEA QQ：2813871972 Email：lxy284628@163.com Wechat public account: Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com Welcome to your attention ( Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com) Around A1, big data, cloud com
Arrow trend MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicateurs
Arrow Trend indicators Trading with the trend is often one of the most basic pieces of advice given by experienced traders. In addition, experienced traders will often advise traders to prioritize the long-term trend, as prices usually follow the direction of the long-term trend. Arrow trend indicators are tools that traders can use to determine the direction of a trend toward a long-term trend. What is an arrow trend indicator? An arrow trend indicator is a trend-following technical indicator
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis