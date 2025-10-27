MT4 ATR Stops indicator introduction:

This is a dynamic support resistance indicator based on average true volatility (ATR) that calculates the volatility of the price, plots the channel on a K chart, and suggests trading timing with intuitive color and dot-like signals.

Open and close positions

1. Go long (go long)

Signal feature: The color of the K line changes to green, and a green dot appears on the chart.

Logic: Price broke above the dynamic upper track resistance calculated by ATR, indicating strong short-term upward momentum.

2. Open a short position (short position)

Signal feature: The color of the K line changes to red, and a red dot appears on the chart.

Logic: The price fell below the support of the dynamic downtrack calculated by the ATR, indicating strong short-term downward momentum.

3. Close positions (long or short orders)

Signal characteristics: When there is a signal contrary to the direction of your current position, it is the time to close the position.

Close long positions: When there is a red K line and a red dot (that is, an open short position signal), close long orders.

Close a short position: When there is a green K line and green dot (that is, open a long position signal), the short order should be closed.

Summary of index characteristics

Core setup: ATR period 10 and moving average period 2 are used to construct a responsive dynamic channel.

Visual intuition: Through the Display atr stops + candles mode, the K-line color is combined with precise signal points to clearly display the breakout and break positions.

Alarm function: According to the parameter Settings, a message box can pop up to prompt.