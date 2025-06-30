XignalCoding Prop Grid EA

Build your own strategy. Pass prop firm challenges with confidence.

The XignalCoding Prop Grid EA is a highly flexible and powerful trading tool designed for traders who want full control over their strategy, grid system, and risk. Whether you're testing ideas or aiming to pass prop firm challenges like FTMO, this EA gives you the structure and safety you need.

Main Features

Custom Strategy Creation



Choose your entry signal: RSI, CCI, Stochastic, Williams, Bollinger Bands, Breakout, Pullback, or Linear Regression.



Flexible Grid Logic



Enable or disable the grid. Define max trades, spacing (fixed or ATR-based), and choose between simple, dynamic, or parabolic profit targets.



Built-in Safety System (4 Layers)

Also included

Time-based filters

News filter (currency-specific, pre/post news control)

Indicator filters (MACD, ADX)

Daily drawdown protection and emergency exits

Designed for Prop Firm Challenges (but not only)

From dynamic risk control to timing precision, Prop Grid is built for challenge success.

1 set file to start trading immediately

Full user guide with all parameters explained

Direct support via Instagram and DM

1 hour video call with every full purchase

What You Get



Questions or Support?

Message us here directly or on Instagram: @xignalcoding

Ioannis Xenos - xignalcoding.com





Disclaimer: Trading involves risk and is not suitable for everyone. The past performance of this product does not guarantee future results. Use of Prop Grid EA is at your own risk. The creator is not responsible for any losses you may incur while using this tool.



