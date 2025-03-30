Pipwise EAs Smart Round Levels

Upgrade your charts instantly.

Smart Round Levels draws powerful .00 and .50 round-number zones automatically on any forex pair— including JPY pairs like USDJPY — and features a dynamic live price tracker that follows price in real time.

✅ Features:

🔁Automatic round-number detection(.00 & .50)

🔄Auto-adjusts for JPY and non-JPY pairs

🎯Perfect precisionwith customizable spacing & scale

🎨Fully customizable colors, line widths, font sizes

🟡Real-time yellow price labelthat moves with price

📉Works on all timeframes

📌Low CPU usage, ultra-lightweight

🔒No DLLs, no externals — fully self-contained

⚙️ How It Works:

Lines are placed every .005 for most pairs (e.g. 1.1000, 1.1050, 1.1100…)

ForJPY pairs, spacing auto-switches to 0.5 (e.g. 132.00, 132.50, 133.00…)

Each line is labeled on the right — .00 lines are solid. 50 lines  are dotted

A separate yellow label tracks live price, updating on every tick

💡 Use Cases:

Mark psychological levels clearly

Improve trade entries near round zones

Spot rejection levels faster

Stay visually aligned with market structure

📦 What’s Included:

MQL4 file (compatible with MetaTrader 4)

Clean, professional code

One-time purchase —no subscriptions

💰 One-Time Price: $39 Unlimited Use

Plus de l'auteur
Pipwise Smart Daily Levels
Ben Hebblethwaite
Indicateurs
Smart Daily Levels – Extended Highs & Lows from Past Days Never lose sight of market structure again. Smart Daily Levels automatically draws horizontal lines at the high and low of each day — and extends them forever to the right side of your chart. Perfect for traders who use: • Support & resistance • Breakout traps • Liquidity zones • Smart Money / price action strategies Core Features • Daily high & low lines from the past X days (default: 10) • Lines start at each day’s open an
Pipwise Big Picture Range Assistant
Ben Hebblethwaite
Indicateurs
Big Picture Range Assistant – Daily, Weekly & Monthly Range Lines Master multi-timeframe context in one glance. The  Big Picture Range Assistant  indicator overlays your chart with dynamic  historical high/low levels  from the  daily ,  weekly , and  monthly  timeframes — using progressively darker shades to show how recent or distant each range is. Perfect for: • Reversal traders • Range traders • Smart Money / SMC strategies • Swing and position traders who rely on big-pictur
Pipwise Trend Candles
Ben Hebblethwaite
Indicateurs
A digital candlestick chart displays custom-colored candles on a black background. The chart features: • Green candles  representing bullish momentum • Red candles  showing bearish momentum • Orange candles  signalling neutral or conflicting signals  We have attached images of our settings on our charts, in addition to this, make sure the chart is displaying the line chart (alt + 3).
