API TicksVolume mtf

API TicksVolume mtf - Volume Analysis for Trading

The API TicksVolume mtf indicator is a tool for traders who want tick volume analysis to make trading decisions. Designed for MetaTrader 4, this multi-timeframe (MTF) indicator provides tick volume data with color-coded visual cues, helping traders assess volume strength and possible volume direction across different timeframes.

Key Features:

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Monitor tick volume from different timeframes in real time for a broader market perspective.
Color-Coded Digital Visuals: identify possible volume trends with color changes in digital format.
Works on All Timeframes: Suitable for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders alike.

Why Choose "API TicksVolume mtf"?

Enhances Decision-Making: Understand market activity through volume changes.
Improves Trade Timing: Spot potential reversals or breakouts based on tick volume strength.

What is New?

1. Preset Corner Adjusted
2. Timeframes M15 and M30 Renamed correctly


Produits recommandés
BirdsIview
Abraham Correa
Indicateurs
is a user-friendly MetaTrader 4 indicator that creates a centralized dashboard for traders to oversee several cryptocurrency pairs simultaneously across different timeframes, presenting price movements through simple dots or miniature candlestick charts, complemented by volume indicators to facilitate quick assessments of market trends and fluctuations. It automatically resizes grid cells according to the number of bars shown per timeframe for better use of screen space, features adjustable co
Trend Analyser Dashboard
Elias Mtwenge
5 (2)
Indicateurs
IMPORTANT; Price is subject to rise at any time from now! Do not miss this offer! Dear trader I am glad to introduce my new tool called Trend Analyser Dashboard to you. The design, style, and settings of this indicator  have been made simple to make its users not take too much time in understanding the indicator itself.   The purpose is to help traders in analysing the direction of the major trend and the status of the trend whether in weak trend or its strong trend. The indicator will also prov
ToolBox 360 MT4
Timo Kosiol
Indicateurs
ToolBox 360 is the swiss knife of all indicators. It is full packed with useful tools to help you with your trading. It can be used to find best entry and exit points and help you to decide if you should open a trade or not. It shows market trends, candlestick formations outside / inside bars and you can sett time based allerts. Main features: Time based Fibonacci lines Choose a start and end time and the indicator shows you Fibonacci lines within the selected time range including range high a
Souline Honma Surf
Xian Kuan Li
Indicateurs
The use of indicators is extremely simple and does not contain future functions. The use of indicators is divided into the following simple parts: 1. The indicator is blue (upward trend) -> only buy orders 2. The indicator is pink (downtrend) -> only sell orders 3. The indicator is white (consolidation trend) -> only wait and see without send orders 4. The price is above the indicator -> Only buy orders can be made 5. The price is below the indicator -> only sell orders To sum up: 1.
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicateurs
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Local Time Bar and Clock for MT4
Norio Takahashi
Indicateurs
The different server times for each broker can be a heavy load when trading in short period. This indicator displays the minimum trade information required to win at a glance. The sub window displays the local time, and the main chart displays not only the local time, -Symbol -Period -BarEndTime -Spred -TokyoTime -LondonTime -NewYorkTime -ServerTime and so on... The information display on the main chart can be selected from four places: upper right, lower right, upper left, and low
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicateurs
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
VSA System Patterns Hunter
Ismail Shehade
Indicateurs
If you are using volume spread analysis, whether your are a beginner or an expert, this system will give you a lot of features and help in your analysis. Please watch the video to see all the features. Features With one click you will find all the VSA patterns on your chart . Bars without opening price. Easy to read volume indicator. Bar reader (Bar type - Close type - Volume type - Spread type). Daily and weekly levels (Pivot - Camarilla - Fibo). Very light on the trading platform and moving b
MasterArrow
Pavel Krysanov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Correct market entries and exits are essential for any Forex trader. MasterArrow indicator addresses this issue. It has no redundant elements and draws only buy/sell arrows. The up arrow is a BUY signal, while the down arrow is a SELL one. The indicator is simple to configure. Change the Strength parameter to configure the signals frequency. The product is based on standard indicators (MA, RSI, ATR, etc.). But it also features the custom algorithm allowing to combine them into a single tool and
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicateurs
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Force Directional
Jan Carlos Pagano
Indicateurs
Indicateur de Force Directionnelle L'indicateur technique de Force Directionnelle repose sur l'idée d'assembler un ensemble d'éléments pouvant être utilisés pour aider le trader à mesurer la force relative du mouvement des prix et, en même temps, à identifier et à suivre la direction de la tendance. L'indicateur est composé d'un oscillateur lent (ligne noire), d'un oscillateur rapide (ligne grise) et d'une ligne médiane exponentielle avec des valeurs réduites agissant comme une ligne de signa
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Venamax   - c'est le meilleur indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse l'évolution des prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Caractéristiques de l'indicateur: Il s'agit d'un super indicateur avec Magic et deux blocs de flèches de tendance pour un trading confortable et rentable. Le bouton rouge pour changer de bloc est affiché sur le graphique. La magie est définie dans les paramètres de l'indicateur, afin que vous puissiez
ASA Advance Zigzag with Fibonacci
Panthita Aichoi
Indicateurs
The reason why many traders new to using the Fibonacci retracement tool find it hard to effectively use it is because they are having trouble identifying swing points that are significant enough to be considered. Main Features Show Fibonacci number with LL to HH in multitimeframe Show 23.6,38.2,50,61.8,78.6,88.6,100,112.8,127.2,141.4,161.8,200,224,261.8,314,361.8 and 423 of Fibonacci number Easy to use with simple interface. Real time information for the Fibonacci number . Settings Global Sett
FFXMV Dashboard Plus
Opengates Success International
Indicateurs
Full Forex Market View Dashboard Plus This is a custom indicator created to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. The PLUS there to produce the kind of RESULTS as you see in the SCREENSHOTS, I added a MultipleOrder Utility EA with it with instructions on how to use it with FFXMV Dashboard. INSTALLATION : Read the MANUALS that comes with the rest of the PAC
Forex Radar Pro
Vitali Platonov
Indicateurs
Forex Radar Pro : Votre arsenal professionnel pour dominer le Forex !  Fatigué de rater des opportunités rentables à cause de la surcharge d'informations ?   Forex Radar Pro   est votre assistant intelligent qui transforme le chaos des marchés en signaux de trading précis ! Cet indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 4 combine un tableau interactif, une analyse automatique des divergences, des alertes et l'exportation de données pour trader avec confiance et efficacité maximale. Oubliez l'analyse manu
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur construit les cotations actuelles, qui peuvent être comparées aux cotations historiques et, sur cette base, faire une prévision de l'évolution des prix. L'indicateur dispose d'un champ de texte pour une navigation rapide jusqu'à la date souhaitée. Option : Symbole - sélection du symbole que l'indicateur affichera ; SymbolPeriod - sélection de la période à partir de laquelle l'indicateur prendra des données ; IndicatorColor - couleur de l'indicateur ; HorisontalShift - décalage
Trend Champion
Yvan Musatov
Indicateurs
The Trend Champion indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator should be used as an auxiliary tool for technical analysis, it helps to determine the direction of the trend: either upward or downward price movement for a particular currency pair. Can be used along with oscillators as filters. Trend Champion is a trend indicator. Arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for lo
PipFinite Exit EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.83 (115)
Indicateurs
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicateurs
Was: $299  Now: $149   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Chart Pattern MT4
Young Ho Seo
Indicateurs
Introduction to Chart Pattern MT Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection an
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicateurs
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Forex strength meter
Andrey Kozak
Indicateurs
Forex strength meter is a useful indicator with which novice traders and professionals can analyze the market and see when and where to open a deal. Forex strength meter is an analytical complex for Metatrader4 which, in the form of lines on the chart, shows the trader the direction of the trend and its reversals. The interpretation of the indicator is very simple. When the indicator draws a red line above the blue line on the chart, it means that the trend is now going down. At this point, it
Prophet
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
Prophet is a trend indicator. Shows the direction of turning points. Can be used with an optimal risk-to-profit ratio. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. Uses one parameter for setting (adjust from 1 to 3). The probability of a successful trend is very high. In the course of work, the take-profit is much larger than the stop-loss! Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
PipsFactoryInd
Alfred Kamal
Indicateurs
Description: This indicator is a collection of three indicators , it is 3 in 1: PipsFactoryDaily Click Here PipsFactoryWeekly Click Here PipsFactoryMonthly Click Here If you are interesting in all of them, you can save money - this collection indicator is cheaper. This indicator depends on High and Low price of currency in the (Last day / Last week / Last Month) depends on user input, and then I made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features: You will know what exactly price you should
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicateurs
VR Cub est un indicateur permettant d'obtenir des points d'entrée de haute qualité. L'indicateur a été développé pour faciliter les calculs mathématiques et simplifier la recherche de points d'entrée dans un poste. La stratégie de trading pour laquelle l'indicateur a été rédigé prouve son efficacité depuis de nombreuses années. La simplicité de la stratégie de trading est son grand avantage, qui permet même aux traders débutants de négocier avec succès avec elle. VR Cub calcule les points d'ouve
Harmonic Patterns Detector
Zakri Bin Othman
Indicateurs
Leave a review for this product, and receive another "Free" product that you choose. You can see my other products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zakri/seller Harmonic Patterns Detector indicator draws harmonic patterns on chart. Harmonic patterns have a high hit-rate of around 80% and are excellent for trade entries. They are used as price reversal points. Some of them have a long history of usage and were created by famous traders like H. M. Gartley. Many harmonic patterns are included
Gann Angles end Box
Kirill Borovskii
Indicateurs
This indicator is, without a doubt, the best variation of the Gann Angles among others. It allows traders using Gann methods to automatically calculate the Gann angles for the traded instrument. The scale is automatically calculated when the indicator is attached to the chart. When switching timeframes, the indicator recalculates the scale for the current timeframe. Additionally, you can enter your own scales for the Gann angles. You can enter your own scales either for both vectors or for each
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicateurs
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trading System Double Trend - système de trading indépendant composé de plusieurs indicateurs. Détermine la direction de la tendance générale et donne des signaux dans la direction du mouvement des prix. Peut être utilisé pour le scalping, le trading intrajournalier ou intrasemaine. Possibilités Fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et instruments de trading (Forex, crypto-monnaies, métaux, actions, indices.) Lecture visuelle simple des informations sans charger de graphique L'indicateur ne rede
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Tableau de bord du trader ultime — Tradez ce qui bouge Tradez ce qui bouge, avec clarté Cet outil s'amortit dès le premier jour d'utilisation. À presque n'importe quel moment de la journée, un symbole est en tendance. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin, c'est de la conscience. Le Tableau de bord du trader ultime (UTD) vous rend instantanément conscient de ce qui bouge et dans quelle direction — afin que vous puissiez suivre le flux plutôt que de le combattre. Alimenté par notre algorithme CSM propri
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicateurs
Il s'agit d'une stratégie simple basée sur les niveaux BREAKOUT et FIBONACCI. Après une évasion, soit le marché poursuit son mouvement directement vers les niveaux 161, 261 et 423 ou, revient au niveau de 50 % (également appelé correction) et continue ensuite très probablement le mouvement dans la direction initiale jusqu'aux niveaux 161, 261 et 423. La clé du système est la détection de la barre de répartition indiquée par un objet rectangle vert (UP TREND) ou rouge (DOWN TREND). Au momen
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur " ZigZag on Trend " est un assistant pour déterminer la direction du mouvement des prix, ainsi qu'un calculateur de barres et de pips. Il se compose d'un indicateur de tendance qui surveille la direction du prix avec une ligne de tendance présentée sous la forme d'un zigzag et d'un compteur qui calcule le nombre de barres passées dans le sens de la tendance et le nombre de points sur une échelle verticale. (Les calculs sont effectués par l'ouverture de la barre) L'indicateur n'est p
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Moyenne Mobile Adaptative AMD (AAMA) AAMA est un indicateur de moyenne mobile adaptative pour MetaTrader 4 qui ajuste automatiquement sa réactivité selon les conditions du marché. Fonctionnalités principales : Moyenne mobile adaptative basée sur le ratio d’efficience de Kaufman – réagit rapidement en tendance, filtre le bruit en phase de range Détection automatique des 4 phases de marché AMD : Accumulation, Markup (hausse), Distribution, Markdown (baisse) Adaptation à la volatilité via l’ATR –
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicateurs
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Un indicateur technique qui structure les graphiques et identifie les mouvements de prix cycliques. Peut fonctionner sur n'importe quel graphique. Plusieurs types de notifications. Il y a des flèches supplémentaires sur le graphique lui-même. Sans revenir sur l'histoire, fonctionne sur la fermeture de la bougie. TF recommandé à partir de M5 et plus. Facile à utiliser et à configurer les paramètres. Lorsque vous utilisez 2 indicateurs avec des paramètres différents, vous pouvez les utiliser sans
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec de **grands backtests,** une **preuve de performance sur compte réel** avec des chiffres fantastiques et des **statistiques partout**, mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous **finissez par vider votre compte ?** Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel de l'utilisateur + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe pr
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicateurs
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4
Korabhat Phonwiang
Indicateurs
Overview  Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4 Structure Analysis Indicator   automatically identifies Market Structure based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It clearly displays Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows in real-time. Key Features Automatic Market Structure Detection   Break of Structure (BoS)   - Price breaks previous structure in trend direction   Change of Character (CHoCH)   - Trend reversal sig
MR Volume POC Levels 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicateurs
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
MR Reversal Patterns 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
Candle 5
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Indicateurs
This trading system is based on mathematical probability. In this case, 5 consecutive candles are compared with each other. For a logical comparison, consider these 5 candles as 1 candle on the M5 timeframe. Therefore, the comparison begins with the opening of a candle on the M5 timeframe. The probability of a match is 50% in the 1st candle, 25% in the 2nd candle, 12.5% in the 3rd candle, 6.25% in the 4th candle, 3.125% in the 5th candle. Thus, the 5th candle has a probability of matching in 1
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicateurs
Achetez RFI LEVELS maintenant et obtenez gratuitement un autre indicateur de niveaux avancés Pour recevoir, écrivez en messages privés. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 Fonctions principales : Affiche les zones actives des vendeurs et des acheteurs ! L'indicateur affiche tous les niveaux/zones de première impulsion corrects pour les achats et les ventes. Lorsque ces niveaux/zones sont activés, là où commence la recherche de points d'entrée, ils changent de couleur et
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicateurs
Indicateur unique qui met en œuvre une approche professionnelle et quantitative pour signifier le trading de réversion. Il capitalise sur le fait que le prix dévie et revient à la moyenne de manière prévisible et mesurable, ce qui permet des règles d'entrée et de sortie claires qui surpassent largement les stratégies de trading non quantitatives. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Des signaux de trading clairs Étonnamment facile à échanger Couleurs et t
Plus de l'auteur
API Digital Multi Indicator Scalper
Idowu Peter Afuye
Indicateurs
API Digital Multi Indicator Scalper – Clear Digital Display API Digital Multi Indicator Scalper , a tool that integrates RSI, MFI, CCI, Bulls and Bears  into a digital display for  market analysis . This indicator is designed for scalpers and short-term traders who demand  clear data . Key Features: Digital Display – Monitor RSI, MFI, CCI, Bulls and Bears values in an easy-to-read digital format. Color Changes – Visual cues help identify possible  trend changes  at a glance. Adjustable
API BullBearPower mtf
Idowu Peter Afuye
Indicateurs
API BullBearPower mtf Designed for traders who rely on BullBearPower, this tool provides a multi-timeframe (MTF) view of BullBearPower, helping you identify possible dominant trends. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis – Analyze BullBearPower across different timeframes in real time. Dynamic Color Changes – Identify possible BullBearPower per individual timeframe with color changes. Volume Integration – Get a picture of possible trend strength with BullBearPower volume of each timefra
API Tz Strength
Idowu Peter Afuye
Indicateurs
API Tz Strength Indicator MT4 – All-in-One Strength Dashboard for 28 Symbols and 9 Timeframes Take your Strength analysis to the next level with one powerful dashboard. The API Tz Strength Indicator MT4 is designed for traders who want to track market strength and reversals across multiple symbols and timeframes – all from a single chart. With advanced clickable controls, customizable watchlists, and smart alerts, this tool simplifies multi-symbol, multi-timeframe analysis like never before. ___
API BullBearPower mtf MT5
Idowu Peter Afuye
Indicateurs
API BullBearPower mtf MT5 Designed for traders who rely on BullBearPower, this tool provides a multi-timeframe (MTF) view of BullBearPower, helping you identify possible dominant trends. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis – Analyze BullBearPower across different timeframes in real time. Dynamic Color Changes – Identify possible BullBearPower per individual timeframe with color changes. Volume Integration – Get a picture of possible trend strength with BullBearPower volume of each time
API Tz Strength MT5
Idowu Peter Afuye
Indicateurs
API Tz Strength Indicator MT5   – All-in-One Strength Dashboard for 28 Symbols and 9 Timeframes Take your Strength analysis to the next level with one powerful dashboard. The API Tz Strength Indicator MT5 is designed for traders who want to track market strength and reversals across multiple symbols and timeframes – all from a single chart. With advanced clickable controls, customizable watchlists, and smart alerts, this tool simplifies multi-symbol, multi-timeframe analysis like never before. _
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis