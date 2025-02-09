API TicksVolume mtf - Volume Analysis for Trading

The API TicksVolume mtf indicator is a tool for traders who want tick volume analysis to make trading decisions. Designed for MetaTrader 4, this multi-timeframe (MTF) indicator provides tick volume data with color-coded visual cues, helping traders assess volume strength and possible volume direction across different timeframes.

Key Features:

✅ Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Monitor tick volume from different timeframes in real time for a broader market perspective.

✅ Color-Coded Digital Visuals: identify possible volume trends with color changes in digital format.

✅ Works on All Timeframes: Suitable for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders alike.



Why Choose "API TicksVolume mtf"?

✔ Enhances Decision-Making: Understand market activity through volume changes.

✔ Improves Trade Timing: Spot potential reversals or breakouts based on tick volume strength.



What is New?

1. Preset Corner Adjusted

2. Timeframes M15 and M30 Renamed correctly



