GRAND AUTO SIGNAL is an automated trading system designed to work with the currency pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD!

Using the correction limit of the current day, the system generates a trend reversal signal. After that, the expert advisor utilizes this correction limit to trade in the direction of the trend.

The EA is already optimized, and there is no need to modify anything except the lot size settings based on deposit size.

Lot Sizing Recommendations

For every $100 of deposit: First trade lot: 0.01 First reversal trade lot: 0.02 Second reversal trade lot: 0.02 Third reversal trade lot: 0.02

Minimum deposit for trading both currency pairs on one account: $200 .

With this approach, you can achieve 150-200% annual returns with a maximum drawdown of 20-25%.

Manual Trading Support

The EA can also be used for manual trading, as it generates visible signals with sound alerts and push notifications to your mobile device.

Download, test, and trade!

The author is always available for support—feel free to ask questions!



