Spiderbot GOLD

The trader’s task is to find a pattern and make money on it. Classic trading uses patterns in the form of graphical analysis - candlestick patterns, levels, trend lines, graphic figures, etc.
Their main difficulty is that they are not unambiguous. Each trader sees everything differently. Against the backdrop of this ambiguity, a bunch of other problems arise: psychology is the most common reason for losing a deposit, attracting transactions “by the ears” in places where there is none, the time factor - you have to sit and watch transactions at the monitor. However, there is a great solution to all this!!! The Spider GOLD trading advisor has a unique algorithm for entering a trade, only according to the trend.
Each trade in the robot is protected by a stop loss, each trade has its own take profit. Based on testing results, the bot also copes well in flat areas, setting stop losses behind local highs/lows, and therefore the worst that can happen is that the deal will “hang” in the work for more than one day and will eventually be closed either by the stop or by take. In any case, gold will sooner or later start to have a good trend movement, and the Spider advisor will take this entire trend and will be a good plus.
The Spider advisor has a profitability of 15-35% every month, and what is very important, for gold you need a very small deposit to get started.
The Spider advisor is also multi-currency - it can work on all instruments, but only there will be other settings that will exactly repeat my author's manual strategy, which I have been working on for 9 years.
Since the SPIDER advisor is trending and protects each of its open trades with a stop loss, then having received a loss, the robot will turn around, catch this trend and take it and add a couple of hundred dollars to your deposit.
Your SPIDER robot will have a visualization on your screen, and you will see where and why the robot opens a trade.
Together with the SPIDER robot, you will have access on an ongoing basis, where all clients trade with this bot. Constant technical support is provided to you. And also, on an ongoing basis, you will have access to the telegram channel, where signals are sent to the Forex market online.

For any remaining questions, please contact us via telegram
Open link to the channel in TELEGRAM: t.me/Forex_tradeFM,
Telegram: @popovpeterspb
