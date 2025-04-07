EA Four Indicators

An expert of the indicator type.


To determine the entry point into the market, the expert can use the indicators of four indicators.


Two indicators are standard, they are available in any MT4 terminal and two custom indicators that can be downloaded from the link. These indicators just need to be placed in the \MQL4\Indicators folder. All four indicators can be used to determine the entry point, as well as each indicator individually. The settings of all indicators are included in the Expert's input parameters for their more flexible configuration.


The Expert Advisor has a feature for averaging positions, which can also be disabled and not used in the work. (disabled by setting the Max values. Open Orders Buy/ Max. Open Orders Sell equal to 1. 


It is also possible to adjust the number of averaging positions.


Implemented the function of trading only on the new bar Current Bar = true


The expert performed very well in working on the US 30 instrument (Dow 30 Index, US30Cash) on the M1 timeframe. Combining scalping work, using a small takeprofit size and indicator trading. The set files can be downloaded from the link.


The Expert Advisor can be used on any trading instrument, any timeframe. Brokers with a low spread are preferable.


The ADVISOR's input parameters are divided into blocks:


- lot-related settings;


- profit, loss settings and averaging positions (if used);


- time filter settings;


- 4 blocks of indicator settings.


The stop loss is adjusted as a percentage of the total drawdown on the account, when triggered, all positions on the account are closed.

Live signal of this expert: link

  • Currency pair: US 30  ( Dow 30 Index, US30Cash ), (any pairs can be used); Timeframe: M1 or more;
  • Timeframe: M1 or more;
  • Minimum deposit: 100 USD for each 0.01 lot;
  • Account type: any, but ECN and RawSpread accounts are best suited;
  • Leverage: Any;
  • Recommended: Use a VPS for EA's round-the-clock operation.

