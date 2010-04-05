Red Dragons EA

Universal expert RED DRAGONS carries out deep market analysis using our proprietary indicator, which increases the accuracy of entering and exiting positions, and several existing profitable strategies based on the Locking and Martingale methods, optimized within one strategy, including for fully automatic conservative trading, both with one and several trading instruments at the same time.

Red Dragons's ability to work simultaneously on several trading instruments within one trading account ensures diversification of the trading portfolio and expands the possibilities for making a profit. At the same time, Golden Dragons has the maximum possibility of individual settings, which allows you to customize the expert for your own trading strategies for trading any one or several trading instruments on any timeframes, taking into account the individual wishes of the trader.

ATTENTION! CAREFULLY STUDY THE OPERATING PRINCIPLE AND AVAILABLE SETTINGS OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR BEFORE YOU START USING IT!

This EA uses the Martingale method, so it is important to follow Money Management, for which it is recommended to use dollar accounts for deposits from $10,000, and for deposits below - cent accounts with a lot of 0.01 and 1:2000 or 1:1000.