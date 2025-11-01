Gina Panel
- Utilitaires
- Oscar Ozog
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
1. Brief Description of Gina Panel Code Functionality for End UserThe "Gina Panel" is a customizable trading dashboard Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It provides a graphical user interface (GUI) overlay on your chart to simplify trading and account management. Key functionalities include:
- Account Monitoring: Displays real-time balance, equity, profit/loss, margin levels, and net positions in a compact panel.
- Trade Execution: Quick buttons for buying/selling at market, setting lot sizes, and closing positions (all, last, profitable, losing, or pending orders).
- Position Management: Supports stop loss (SL), take profit (TP), trailing stop (TS), and breakeven (BE) for long/short trades. Values can be calculated in pips/points, percentages, or money, with options for per-order or average-based application.
- Symbol Information: Shows spread, swap rates, tick values, leverage, and other symbol details in an expandable info box.
- Customization: Light/dark themes, panel resizing, chart shift control, and min/max lot modes. Minimizable for a compact view.
- Alerts and Safety: Pop-up alerts for actions (e.g., order confirmations, zero balance warnings). Handles market closures, connection status, and error retries.
- Efficiency: Caches order data to reduce computations, supports multiple symbols, and integrates with MT4's one-click trading.
- What is Gina Panel?: A trading tool that adds a panel to your MT4 chart. It helps monitor your account, execute trades quickly, manage open positions (e.g., set SL/TP), and view symbol details. It's not an automated robot—it requires your input for trades.
- Key Benefits for Beginners:
- Simplifies complex MT4 features into buttons and displays.
- Reduces errors by showing real-time calculations (e.g., margin impact of trades).
- Customizable to avoid cluttering your chart.
- Limitations: It's for educational/trading purposes only—test on a demo account first. No support for illegal activities (per safety instructions in code).
- System Requirements: MT4 terminal, stable internet, any broker/symbol.
- Download the EA: Save the provided MQL4 code as Gina Panel.ex4
- Copy to MT4 Folder:
- Open MT4 > File > Open Data Folder.
- Navigate to MQL4\Experts.
- Paste the .ex4 file here.
- Attach to Chart:
- In MT4, open a chart (e.g., EURUSD).
- Drag "Gina Panel" from Navigator (Ctrl+N) > Experts onto the chart.
- In the pop-up, enable "Allow live trading" if prompted.
- Click OK. The panel should appear in the top-left corner.
- Troubleshooting:
- If no panel: Check Journal tab for errors (e.g., "Expert not allowed"). Enable auto-trading (Ctrl+E or toolbar button).
- Restart MT4 if issues persist.
- Test on a demo account to avoid real money risks.
- Top Bar (Always Visible):
- Move icon (drag to reposition panel).
- "A" button: Checks connection and auto-resizes panel.
- Minimize/Maximize button: Collapses to a small bar.