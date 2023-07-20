Close Asistent
- Utilitaires
- Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
metatrader 4 close asisstent
install ea in any pair and run it..
Congratulations on using the ea close assistant
Button Function :
Close Open Order = function to close all open orders
Close Sell = function to close all open sell orders
Close Buy = function to close all open buy orders
Close Profit = function to close all profitable orders
Close Pending Order = function to close all pending orders
Close Lose = function to close all losing orders
Close BS = function to close all buystop orders
Close SS = function to close all sellstop orders
Close BL = function to close all buylimit orders
Close SL = function to close all selllimit orders
Close Buy Profit = function to close all profitable buy orders
Close Buy Lose = function to close all losing buy orders
Close Sell Profit = function to close all profitable sell orders
Close Sell Lose = function to close all losing sell orders
CLOSE ALL = function to close all open orders and pending orders