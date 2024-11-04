The Belenus EA employs a straightforward yet effective strategy based on a fundamental economic principle. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA capitalizes on the simplicity of long-term economic growth.





The strategy rests on the historical trend of global economic expansion, which has consistently benefited certain financial instruments like index or stock CFDs. However, the challenge lies in capturing this growth while avoiding substantial overnight holding costs imposed by brokers.





To address this, the Belenus EA utilizes an automated intraday trading approach. It opens long positions at a predetermined time each day and closes them before market close, effectively sidestepping rollover fees. This method allows traders to potentially profit from the overall upward trajectory of markets without the burden of manual execution or overnight charges.





By automating this process, the EA offers a hands-off solution to capitalize on economic growth trends while mitigating common obstacles faced by long-term CFD investors. Its simplicity and alignment with broader economic patterns make it an intriguing option for traders seeking to harness market fundamentals through automated means.





I can not give any recommendations for settings, please do your own tests in strategy tester and demo account before you go live.

The Belenus EA is suited for US30, DE40, JP225, US500, UsTech.

Recommendation: Start testing with fixed lot size! Increase lot size slowly when you feel safe. Use risk management like the Stop Loss or maximum drawdown settings.

Important Information: Before using and testing this EA you should take into account that time period of working EA is for GMT OFFSET +3





Technical Details

Time Settings:

Open Position Hour - Hour when the EA opens positions (24-hour format)

Open Position Minute - Minute when the EA opens positions

Close Position - Whether to automatically close positions at a specific time

Close Position Hour - Hour when positions are closed (24-hour format) ClosePositionsMinute (0) - Minute when positions are closed

PauseXmasHoliday - Pauses trading during Christmas period (Dec 23 - Jan 7)

Lot Size Mode - Determines how lot size is calculated:

Fixed Lot Size: Uses a fixed lot size

Percentage of Balance: Calculates lots based on account balance percentage

Percentage of Equity: Calculates lots based on account equity percentage

Lotsize by Balance: Increases lot size based on account balance

Take Profit in points (0 disables TP)

Stop Loss in points (0 disables SL)

Maximum number of simultaneous trades (1-100)

Maximum allowed drawdown percentage (0 disables)

Maximum number of trades: Maximum allowed concurrent open positions (1-100)





Break Even Points - Points of profit needed to activate break even (0 disables)

Break Even Step Points - Additional points added to break even level

Trail Start Points - Points of profit needed to activate trailing stop (0 disables)

Trail Distance Points - Distance to maintain for trailing stop

Trail Step Points - Minimum price movement needed to adjust trailing stop

Order Comment - Comment added to all trades

Magic Number - Unique identifier for trades placed by this EA

Show the info box - Shows/hides the information display box.

This Expert Advisor (EA) is provided "as is" without any warranties or guarantees of any kind, either expressed or implied. The use of this EA is at your own risk.

No Guarantee of Profit: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading in the forex market involves substantial risk and there is always the potential for loss. User Responsibility: The user is solely responsible for any trading decisions made using this EA. It is strongly recommended to thoroughly test the EA on a demo account before using it with real funds. Market Volatility: Forex markets can be highly volatile and unpredictable. This EA may not perform as expected under all market conditions. Technical Issues: The EA may be subject to technical failures, delays, or errors. The developer is not responsible for any losses incurred due to such issues. No Financial Advice: This EA does not constitute financial advice. Users should consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.



