Candy Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD), any currency pairs and any broker. Try now!

The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and NO MARTINGALE.

No more indicator.

You can select day to trade, You can input period time to trade.
You can using frequency trading (HFT). Recommended 30-390 Seconds Next open trade after time(Seconds) with your money management too.
For factory magic number, The Ai Robot working auto trade by your inputs value.
For magic number 0, You can hand trade together with the Ai Robot and he auto close all by money profit for you.

Recommend for ECN/Lowest Spread Account type and low spread of other account type.

It can help IB/Trader pump lot size with safe trading. 

Super Special Price : 888USD for 5 copies only, Next Price 2500USD, Normal Price 30,000USD
Top of the world about Ai Robot/EA Autotrading, Any asset you can trade, Any Broker you can using, 
Inside has many strategy you can select and backtest, it is easy to using.
Open Trade by strategy you select.
Close Trade by Close function.
Have a good day to you.

----------------------------

Extra Special for Trading Academy
Contact me : WhatsApp +66946694963

----------------------------

If you need the preset file, contact us Fb.me/Winwifirobot , Fb.me/Nirundornp


gabriel hencz
153
gabriel hencz 2025.02.02 17:53 
 

I didn't pass out

you don't answer the questions, you only write here if I have a negative opinion

in the afternoon it did -99%, I deleted it completely, it's even better that I just rented it

Nirundorn Promphao
8759
Réponse du développeur Nirundorn Promphao 2025.02.03 01:05
Please learn the settings that suit your trading style. Our system is divided into the following sections:
1. Opening a trading position allows you to choose only 1 appropriate strategy (explained in the settings bar)
2. Risk management It is recommended to use 0.01 lots per 1000 USD capital.
2.1 Opening a trading position with a frequency period, counted in seconds. For example, if you want to open another order for another 3 minutes, enter 180 in the box.
3. Profit closing function There are options such as with profit, such as trading gold with a lot size of 0.01, you should only keep a profit of 1.08-3.0 USD because the spread of each broker is different.
It is recommended to try following the sample image of the product description first. If you have any questions, you can always chat to ask about the settings, graph behavior, and risk management.
Répondre à l'avis