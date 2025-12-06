HunterRZK
- Experts
- Sudibyo Raharjo
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA is based on the calculation of two candles.
This EA can be used either as a Martingale EA or an Averaging EA.
You can limit the number of orders that will be opened.
This EA uses a trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum.
Quick Setup in 4 Steps:
1. Launch RZK on your chosen symbol: XAUUSD with the recommended timeframe: M15.
2. Pick your trading instruments (examples: XAUUSD) and set your Setting.
3. Enable the trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum.
4. Feel Free to try on Demo or Backtesting Mode
Who Is It For?
- Traders who want tight control over risk per trade.
- Those who value a consistent strategy that balances risk and reward.
- Anyone tired of overcomplicated setups—this EA is plug-and-play.
⚠️ Forex Trading Disclaimer
Trading Forex involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The leverage offered in the Forex market can work both for and against you. Before deciding to trade Forex, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk tolerance.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. No information, analysis, or product—including Expert Advisors (EAs), indicators, strategies, or signals—no guarantees profits or eliminates the risk of loss. All trading decisions you make are your own responsibility.
You should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Always consult with a licensed financial advisor if you have doubts about whether Forex trading is appropriate for you.
By using this product or accessing the information provided, you acknowledge that you understand and accept the risks involved in Forex trading.