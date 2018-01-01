Snowfall Stabilizer Pacific Sunrise
Snowfall Stabilizer – Pacific Sunrise (USDJPY)
A defensive trend-following EA focused on risk control rather than aggressive profit chasing.
Snowfall Stabilizer is an Expert Advisor designed for traders who value capital preservation and long-term stability over short-term excitement.
It does not aim for explosive returns. Instead, it focuses on controlling downside risk and adapting to changing market conditions.
Backtest Environment
Symbol: USDJPY
Timeframe: H1
Test Period: 2018.01.01 – 2025.11.30
Initial Deposit: $10,000
MODE: FROST
Risk Model: Dynamic risk-based position sizing (1% per trade)
Tick Model: Every tick
Spread: Fixed 12
Execution Latency: Fixed 44 ms
Overview
Snowfall Stabilizer is a single-position trend-following EA for USDJPY, built around the idea that sustainable trading begins with risk awareness, not return maximization.
This EA avoids common high-risk techniques such as grid trading, martingale, or recovery systems.
All trades are executed with predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels, adjusted dynamically based on market regime and volatility.
Snowfall Stabilizer is suitable for:
Traders tired of over-optimized, fragile EAs
Users who prefer transparency and predictable behavior
Traders who want an EA that can be left running with confidence
Key Features
No Grid, No Martingale
Single position only (never stacks trades)
Trend-following logic based on MACD histogram expansion
Adaptive TP/SL using regime-based volatility scoring
Dynamic response to changing market conditions
Clear on-chart UI showing active filters and trading state
Preset mode for simplicity, manual mode for advanced users
Optimized and tested specifically for USDJPY
Strategy Logic (Conceptual)
Snowfall Stabilizer follows trends only when conditions are considered favorable.
The strategy consists of four main stages:
Trend Detection
Uses MACD histogram behavior to identify directional momentum.
Regime Evaluation
Multiple volatility and trend metrics are evaluated to determine the current market regime.
Adaptive Risk Control
Take-profit and stop-loss levels are adjusted dynamically according to the detected regime.
Execution Control
Trades are executed only when all filters pass.
If conditions deteriorate, the EA remains inactive.
This approach prioritizes trade quality over trade frequency.
Risk Management Philosophy
Risk control is the core of Snowfall Stabilizer.
No averaging down
No recovery trading
Stop-loss is always defined
Only one open position at any time
Risk can be controlled via fixed lot or risk-based sizing
This design keeps drawdowns visible, limited, and easier to understand.
Backtesting Information
Snowfall Stabilizer has been tested over long periods, including high-spread and volatile market conditions.
Typical test parameters include:
Symbol: USDJPY
Timeframe: H1 (with internal multi-timeframe logic)
Long-term historical testing
High-spread stress testing
Results vary depending on market conditions.
This EA is not optimized for short-term performance spikes, but for durability across different regimes.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Ease of Use
Snowfall Stabilizer offers two operating modes:
FROST Mode (Preset)
Internal parameters are pre-configured for stability.
Suitable for users who want minimal setup.
Weather Controller (Manual)
All parameters can be adjusted manually.
Designed for experienced traders.
Even in preset mode, risk and safety-related settings remain under user control.
On-Chart UI
The EA displays a clean, informative UI on the chart:
Active filters are shown with icons
Current trading state is clearly visible
When all conditions are met, a “Snowfall” indicator appears
Weekend guard displays a friendly message when trading is paused
This allows users to understand why the EA is active or inactive at any moment.
Recommended Environment
Recommended Symbol: USDJPY
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Account Type: ECN / low-spread preferred
Execution: Works best with stable execution and reasonable spreads
The EA is designed to be robust across different spread environments, but extremely low spreads do not automatically guarantee better results.
Important Notes
This EA does not promise profits.
Market conditions change, and no system works in all environments.
Always test on a demo account before live use.
Proper risk management is the user’s responsibility.
Development & Updates
Snowfall Stabilizer is the entry model of the Snowfall series.
The underlying regime detection and risk control framework will continue to evolve, and updates are planned as part of ongoing development.
This EA represents the foundation, not the final destination.
If you value clarity over hype,
and stability over excitement,
Snowfall Stabilizer is designed to be your long-term trading companion.
Symbol & Asset Class Notice
Snowfall Stabilizer is specifically designed and optimized for USDJPY.
The internal logic, volatility evaluation, and risk parameters are calibrated based on the behavioral characteristics of the USDJPY market, including:
Typical volatility structure
Session behavior
Liquidity profile
Using this EA on other currency pairs, stock indices, or commodities may lead to unexpected or suboptimal behavior, as those instruments often exhibit significantly different volatility and price dynamics.
For this reason:
USDJPY is the only officially supported symbol
Use on other instruments is not recommended
- The behavior and results on non-currency assets (such as stock indices or commodities) fall outside the design and testing scope of this EA.
This limitation exists to maintain stability and risk predictability, not to restrict flexibility.