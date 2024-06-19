Mysterium
- Indicateurs
- Ivan Simonika
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Mysterium is a channel indicator without redraws, which is based on double smoothing of moving averages. Unlike channel indicators such as Bollinger, Mysterium uses double smoothed moving averages. This allows you to more accurately determine the direction of market movement, although it reduces the sensitivity of the indicator. However, double smoothing provides a clearer and more stable display of channels on the chart, which helps traders make informed trading decisions.