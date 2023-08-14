OverBought OverSold Average Level Dashboard
- Indicateurs
- Pearly Gianan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is a dashboard indicator that displays the Average Level of each selected currency pairs that filters and gives us a signal for overbought (>=90%) or if price at extreme peak above 90, and/or oversold (<=10%) or if price at extreme peak below 10.
With the signals we can prepare the plan for our trades if the market is at its extreme peak of price movement or at extreme zone or cycle.
The signal should be added with confluence with other trading tool that filters the Xtreme peak of price in the trending market condition.
This indicator is recommended for swing and long position trading.
The indicator is equipped with alerts: notification, message, & email alerts of each selected currency pairs.
You can also change currency pair of your choice in the "Inputs" Tab.
You can change the percentage for overbought and oversold in the "Inputs Tab. Default: 90% for OverBought and 10% for OverSold
[please view images for you to understand the functions well or watch the video. thank you.]
ATTENTION: If you download this indicator from Free Demo link, it will save in the Expert Advisors Folder under Market Folder and can only be run in the "Strategy Tester". Sometimes the test won't work and no display on chart. So better contact the seller or use the product without limitations, purchase the full version from the market. (MQL5.com)
For the upgraded updated version with symbol changer, you may contact the seller.