OverBought OverSold Average Level Dashboard


This is  a dashboard indicator that displays the Average Level of each selected currency pairs that filters and gives us a signal for overbought (>=90%) or if price at extreme peak above 90, and/or oversold (<=10%) or if price at extreme peak below 10.

The calculation is using Relative Strength Index default periods (2 & 9) applied to three different higher time frames H4,D1,&W1.

This won't change or altered even if you change symbol or switch to lower time frames or even in monthly and yearly time frames.

In using this indicator we have the advantage that would helps us filter in finding and identifying the last step of price in trending market condition, and/or first step of price of the next trend/cycle(opposite) easily and be alerted if the selected currency pair is at Xtreme peak above or Overbought>=90% or is at Xtreme peak below or Oversold<=10%.

With the signals we can prepare the plan for our trades if the market is at its extreme peak of price movement or at extreme zone or cycle.
The signal should be added with confluence with other trading tool that filters the Xtreme peak of price in the trending market condition.

This indicator is recommended for swing and long position trading.

The indicator is equipped with alerts: notification, message, & email alerts of each selected currency pairs.

You can also change currency pair of your choice in the "Inputs" Tab.

You can change the percentage for overbought and oversold in the "Inputs Tab. Default: 90% for OverBought and 10% for OverSold

[please view images for you to understand the functions well or watch the video. thank you.]

ATTENTION:  If you download this indicator from Free Demo link, it will save in the Expert Advisors Folder under Market Folder and can only be run in the "Strategy Tester".  Sometimes the test won't work and no display on chart. So better contact the seller or use the product without limitations, purchase the full version from the market. (MQL5.com)

Disclaimer: this indicator or trading tool is to be use only to filter price action and give signal of each selected currency pairs.  this tool will determine the last step of the trend and first step of the next trend/cycle(opposite) of the price movement in the market. This is not intended and not to be use for entering trades.  For more info or queries or request, please send a message to the seller including your proof of payment screen shot with your MQL5 profile only here on this website MQL5 dot com.

For the upgraded updated version with symbol changer, you may contact the seller.
Thank you.  Enjoy and Happy Trading!
