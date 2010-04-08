Gbpusd Pivots Trend Master MT4

The GU_H1_120114111_S_Pi_CF_0712_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.





Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.



You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/gbpusd-pivots-trend-master/





Key details are:





Parameters

Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe

Trading Options

Weekend Trading: Allowed

Daily Exit: Disabled

Friday Exit: Enabled at 21:00

Signal Time Range: Limited to 07:00 – 12:00

Max Trades/Day: No limit

Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): Min SL: 15, Max SL: 500, Min PT: 15, Max PT: 500 ticks/pips

Entry Signals

Long Entry: Triggered if no trade has recently closed and QQE is rising for 4 bars, 9 bars ago.

Short Entry: Triggered if no trade has recently closed and QQE is falling for 4 bars, 9 bars ago.

Entry Rules

Long Entry: Opens long orders at the pivot point with a SL of 420 pips, moves SL to break-even at 135 pips, and has a trailing stop of 430 pips. Order is valid for 1 bar.

Short Entry: Opens short orders at the pivot point with a SL of 420 pips, moves SL to break-even at 135 pips, and has a trailing stop of 430 pips. Order is valid for 1 bar.

Features

Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).

AI based strategy

Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.

No martingale, no grid, no scalp.

No excessive consumption of CPU resources.

User-friendly settings.

All settings optimized, ready for real trading.

Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market



