Lock Pro MT4

LOCK PROFIT EA

Lock Profit EA is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed to meet the of both small and big account balance holders.

It opens position and close within 5 pips profits level. All trades are protected by maximum draw down limits which can be adjusted from the input settings.

Our team will regularly check the data and will publish updates if needed.





Why this EA:

It calculates entries basing on higher probability of price direction.

The EA can be run on minimum deposit of $100

The EA contains drawdown control that can be adjusted to suit your trading style.



Additional Info:

Works best in EURUSD

H1 Time Frame

Use default setting for $100 account .

. PM for set files for other account sizes.

Note that trading, like any other business carries both risk and benefits. I, therefore, cannot guarantee the future out come from using this product. For any purchase made, send me private message for set files for other account sizes.







