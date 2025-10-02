Ignite Piggybank duel ladder

One trade at a time on XAU/USD . No stacking, no margin fireballs. Built for M15 on raw accounts, tested live, already showing nearly £700 profit in eight trading days. Intro price $299 for the first five, then $500. Payback speed? Let’s just say the pig’s already fatter than your broker.

Under the hood, PiggyBank Duel Ladder actually runs two separate ladders: a Trendy Ladder that locks in profits during strong market pushes, and a Choppy Ladder that protects you when the market gets messy. The built-in time clock automatically switches between them at the right sessions, so you don’t need to fiddle with it — unless, of course, you’re determined to tinker. In that case, it’s your circus, your monkeys.

PiggyBank Duel Ladder EA

"One trade at a time. No stack. No kamikaze margin calls. Just stubborn, patient piggy-logic."

🚫 What it isn’t:

It isn’t a martingale death spiral.

It doesn’t stack trades like an overeager intern on Red Bull.

It’s not going to blow your account up in one afternoon because you sneezed.

✅ What it is:

A one-trade-at-a-time system built for the 15-minute chart (M15) .

Tested live on a raw spread account (IC Markets, 1:500 leverage).

Designed with a duel ladder system that locks in profit rung by rung.

Capable of taking a full slap in the face (yes, we had one nasty –£272 day thanks to operator error on the 5-minute chart) and still finishing strong.

📈 Results so far:

Eight trading days → nearly £700 profit from a £1,000 demo balance.

That’s with commissions included.

Even after the one accidental “what happens if we try M5” disaster day, it kept climbing.

🕒 Timeframes:

Stick to M15 . That’s what it’s designed for.

Try to be clever with M5 or M30 and you’re on your own. (Spoiler: M5 will eat you alive.)

💡 Settings:

Default inputs are ready to roll.

It’s been tested as-is on M15 raw account.

If you want to tweak things, that’s on you — Piggy doesn’t hold your hoof.

Final Word

This is not a lottery ticket EA. Some days you’ll make nothing. Some days you’ll bag a fat win. That’s how trading actually works. What Piggy won’t do is blow up your account in spectacular fireball fashion.

If you want account-eating martingale lunacy, go shop somewhere else. If you want a steady duel-ladder EA with proof of resilience, you’ve found it.

🐷💼 PiggyBank Duel Ladder — one trade at a time, no drama.



