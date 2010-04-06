Crash500 Spike Detector

Crash500 Spike Detector v1.0

Crash500 spike detector prints Down non repaint Arrow for catching crash spikes.

It is suitable for 1M time frame for majorly crash500 

When the Red arrow prints, it indicates high probability of crash spikes downwards.

Its pretty straight forward since I designed it to follow strong trends. 

Use default settings, however, you can change the color of your chart background as may be appropriate.

The system uses mathematical approach in to display statistical data inform of arrows which shows high probability of making the right invest decision. 

Please, note that I do not guarantee win win always as the market conditions changes. And no trading system is 100% perfect.
































